Fauci warns of COVID-19 Delta variant now spreading rapidly in U.K.: ‘We cannot let that happen in the United States’
WASHINGTON — Just three weeks ago, Great Britain celebrated the success of its vaccination campaign by lifting many coronavirus-related restrictions. “Goodbye, lockdown,” . But since then, a more transmissible new strain of the coronavirus has taken hold, plans to fully reopen the country on June 21.
Public health officials in the United States are now grappling with the possibility that a similar regression could take place here and, just as in the U.K., place in jeopardy the end of the pandemic that many had foreseen occuring this summer.
The potent new variant, known as Delta or B.1.617, emerged in India . According to British health secretary Matt Hancock, it is more transmissible than the original strain, or wild type, that first appeared in 2019. While several coronavirus variants have appeared since the start of the pandemic, epidemiologists worry that evolution could yet produce a strain that .
Dr. Eric Topol, founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, the Delta variant “the worst we've seen so far.”
The Delta variant accounts for only about 6 percent of cases in the United States, according to genomic sequencing studies. But that could rapidly change, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top science adviser to President Biden, warned during .
“We cannot let that happen in the United States,” Fauci said, describing the scenario in the United Kingdom as a “powerful argument” for vaccination. President Biden has set the goal of inoculating 70 percent of American adults by the July 4 weekend. Although the nation , the effort has recently slowed.
The emergence of the Delta variant presents a new challenge because, as University of Edinburgh immunologist Eleanor Riley , vaccines provide “somewhat less protection against infection with the Delta variant.” Even fully vaccinated people appear to develop against the Delta strain than for other variants.
Fauci also said in Tuesday’s briefing that the new variant may “be associated with increased disease severity” than the coronavirus wild type.
Partially vaccinated people who have had only their first dose of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca appear to be especially vulnerable to the Delta variant, Fauci said on Tuesday (the AstraZeneca vaccine has been widely used in Europe, but is not being administered in the United States; the Moderna vaccine, by contrast, is popular in the United States, but not in the United Kingdom). While both vaccines were about 50 percent effective against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain three weeks after the first dose, they were only 33 percent effective against the Delta strain.
Two weeks after the second dose, their effectiveness jumped up to 88 percent for Pfizer and to 60 percent for AstraZeneca, representing what were only slight decreases in effectiveness when compared to the original coronavirus strain.
Seventy-seven percent of the British population over the age of 18, or 40 million people, have had a single shot, ; 28 million have had a second shot, accounting for 54 percent of the population.
The United States is in a similar position, having vaccinated 53 percent of its adult population fully, ; 64 percent are partially vaccinated.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Fauci noted that “peak transmission” of the virus was in the 12-to-20 age group in the United Kingdom. Adolescents became eligible for the coronavirus vaccine last month in the United States. In the United Kingdom, however, vaccination for younger cohorts has been significantly slower.
England, where 56.29 million of the United Kingdom’s live, only this week began vaccinating .
Asked about what the Biden administration was doing to blunt the effects of the Delta strain, the White House official pointed to announced by the president last week.
