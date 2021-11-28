Fauci warns of "potential" for new COVID-19 wave

BGR

Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve … The post Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night appeared first on BGR.