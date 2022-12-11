Faulty breath test devices could throw doubt on DWI cases

Dec. 11—Expired gas canisters on two machines at the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office could mean blood alcohol measurements gathered from suspected drunken drivers are unreliable or inadmissible in court.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said he didn't know how long the expired canisters were in the machines or whether they actually resulted in faulty test results.

He said the machines, called the Intoxilyzer 8000, run a self-diagnostic test prior to each use, but neither gave any indication they weren't functioning correctly before a deputy noticed in May the canisters had been expired "for about a year."

The canisters were then replaced, but officials say they don't yet know how many cases could be affected.

Julie Ball, who leads the Santa Fe Public Defender's Office, wrote in a text message the agency was "actively examining" cases to determine how many clients could be affected.

"It could be many over a two year period or it could be just a few over that time," she wrote. "That has yet to be determined."

As of Friday, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office had identified 49 pending cases in which the gas canister issue exists, spokeswoman JoHanna Cox wrote in an email.

The District Attorney's Office still plans to prosecute those cases on their merits, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in an email sent by Cox, "even if that means doing so without the [breath test results]."

The District Attorney's Office has filed notices in some of those cases, alerting defense attorneys prosecutors will not be attempting to convict defendants using their breath alcohol scores but will attempt to win cases by proving the defendant was "impaired to slightest degree."

State law considers anyone with a breath alcohol level of 0.08 and above to be driving illegally.

The sheriff and the district attorney both say they aren't sure the gas canister issue would keep the machines from gathering accurate results.

"We take the position that the issue with the gas canister goes to the weight of the evidence, not the admissibility of the breath card [results] — we do not believe this is a fatal issue and have experts aligned to litigate this issue," Carmack-Altwies said in the email sent Friday.

"There is, however, no legal authority on this issue and with DWI deadlines, we cannot sit back and wait for an adverse ruling and subsequent appeal process. Therefore, for the cases pending in Magistrate Court we have complied with our ethical and legal mandates by disclosing the issue and are preparing to take these cases to trial."

Asked whether the issue would affect the function of the machines or the test results, a spokesman for the state Department of Health — which oversees the Scientific Laboratory Division, in charge of maintaining the machines and providing training on the devices — wrote the Intoxylizer 8000's function "does not depend on the expiration of the canister. As to whether it would affect the results the Sheriff's Office Key Operator would need to follow up with the gas container manufacturer."

The sheriff's office wrote to the District Attorney's Office on Nov. 1, noting key operator Deputy Blaine Lattin noticed the canisters were expired May 17 — when preparing to take them to the Scientific Laboratory Division for maintenance — and immediately ordered new ones. The sheriff's office borrowed canisters from the laboratory to use in the meantime.

Mendoza said the issue wasn't known by anyone else until October, when a private defense attorney requested documentation related to the gas tanks in a pending DWI case for a defendant from Las Vegas, N.M.

"[Lattin] just didn't think it was necessary to tell anyone based on the fact that [the machines] were operating correctly," Undersheriff Ken Johnson said in a phone interview Friday.

"According to Deputy Lattin as the key operator he doesn't believe the expired canisters had any effect on the results of any of the tests conducted during this time frame," Johnson wrote in a Nov. 1 letter to Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias.

"Each machine conducts ongoing calibration checks during operation," Johnson wrote. "If the machine detects any abnormality during operations or calibration an error code will appear. No such errors were ever observed by him."

According to the sheriff's office, Lattin had only just become "key operator" in charge of the machines in May, the month he discovered the expired tanks.

Mendoza said the previous key operator — whom the sheriff declined to name — had last taken the machines to the state laboratory for maintenance in October 2021.

One of the machines hadn't taken any breath scores since that date, Mendoza said. The other had recorded 12 tests.

But the sheriff said the tanks may have been expired before or after that without anyone knowing because checking the expiration dates of the tanks is not something the laboratory does.

New Mexico Criminal Defense Attorney's Association president-elect Jennifer Burrill said in a phone interview Thursday it was "concerning" the problem with the machines had been discovered in May but wasn't disclosed until after the office got a request from a defense attorney in October.

"It should have been disclosed back in May when it was discovered," she said. "There is required maintenance they have to do regularly. We will have to pull those logs and figure out why it wasn't caught.

"My biggest concern is there may be people in prison who were convicted on faulty evidence that wasn't disclosed prior to their trial," Burrill said, adding it would take "tremendous resources" to go back and match every DWI case to the machine used to record a defendant's blood alcohol level.

Public defender Marcus Lucero said the discovery makes sense in light of several recent cases in which defendants' blood alcohol results were "shocking" to them. The sheriff's office's disclosure, he added, could give them grounds for an appeal.

The issue has resulted or contributed to breath alcohol results being suppressed in a DWI case pending against Alex Lorenzo Darley, the Las Vegas man whose attorneys requested documentation regarding the canisters.

Darley is accused of having a blood alcohol level of 0.15 when stopped by a sheriff's deputy on suspicion of failing to maintain his lane in December 2020.

After a months of legal back and forth between Deputy District Attorney Julie Gallardo and Daley's attorneys — M. David Chacon II and Roman R. Romero — District Judge T. Glenn Ellington issued an order in November suppressing the breath evidence.

Chacon and Romero also had argued the state had not produced evidence regarding the breath machines in accordance with discovery deadlines. Neither attorney returned calls seeking comment Friday.