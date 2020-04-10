Faulty masks. Flawed tests. China's quality control problem in leading global COVID-19 fight

Chinese workers sort masks at a factory in Nanjing in China's Jiangsu province. The factory switched from making surgical instruments and dental equipment to masks to meet increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Getty Images)

The COVID-19 pandemic has ignited a worldwide scramble for medical gear: masks, gowns, ventilators, testing kits, much of it made in China, which is attempting to recast its image as the source of the virus to the leader in the fight against it.

But that narrative is threatened by a major problem: quality control.

A growing list of foreign complaints about faulty medical gear and testing kits imported from China has upset Beijing's designs. Within the last few weeks, scientists and health authorities in Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Turkey and Britain have complained of faulty antigen or antibody coronavirus tests purchased from Chinese companies — in some cases, costing these governments millions of dollars.

Georgia has canceled a contract with the Chinese company that sent flawed test kits to Spain, and Malaysia has opted to buy testing kits from South Korea instead of China because of the Chinese tests’ reported low accuracy rate.

Last week, the Netherlands asked to return 600,000 face masks purchased from China that had inadequate filters and fit incorrectly. On Tuesday, Finland tested a shipment of personal protective equipment, or PPE, from China and found the items unsuitable for hospital use. Australian border officials have also reportedly seized 800,000 faulty or counterfeit masks from China.

The problem is worse at home. On March 12, officials at a State Council press briefing announced that authorities had seized more than 80 million counterfeit or faulty masks and 370,000 defective or fake disinfectants and other anti-coronavirus products in the prior month alone.

In some cases, defective masks have been reported after buyers purchase them online as a donation to Wuhan and other cities, only for medical staff to discover they can’t use them. China is trying to rein in its subpar PPE manufacturers. Authorities have detained dozens of counterfeiters and threatened those producing poor quality medical products with life imprisonment.

Beijing has also tightened export standards in recent days, requiring domestic certification as well as foreign licenses for medical products shipped abroad. Previously, exported medical products only had to have the certifications in receiving countries, such as the European Union’s CE certification, which could be easily counterfeited in China.

But the desperation of states, nations, hospitals and individuals competing worldwide, shelling out millions of dollars to get medical gear as people die by the thousands each day, has created a scammer’s paradise.

“It’s a complete mess,” said Dan Harris, a lawyer whose firm Harris Bricken has advised companies on sourcing from China for more than 15 years. He called the current situation “unprecedented,” especially as frenzied Chinese suppliers attempt to recoup losses after months of quarantine.

“A year ago, Chinese companies were fine. Now they’re desperate," said Harris. "A lot of them know they’re going to be bankrupt in a week. A lot are going to be bankrupt already. So they’re selling bad product, fake product” — and the whole world is buying those products, regardless of how they’re made.

Many of those calling Harris’ firm for help are hospital purchasing managers who are under pressure from overwhelmed doctors asking, “Where the hell are the masks?”

Then there are the middlemen, including experienced distributors and longtime sourcing agents who think it’s easy to shift into PPE. And a smattering of “crooks, who go to the hospital and say, ‘I can get you 5 million face masks’ … And they have no clue what they’re doing,” Harris said.

Many factories in China have pivoted into PPE manufacturing under government encouragement. (Getty Images) More

Meanwhile in China, many factories have pivoted into PPE manufacturing under government encouragement, even though they lack capacity and quality control.