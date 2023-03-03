Faulty part from Ukraine likely cause rocket launch failure

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency said Friday that an investigation into the failure of a rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites last year indicated the cause was a faulty part procured from Ukraine.

The Vega C rocket ditched in the sea less than three minutes after liftoff from a spaceport in French Guiana in December. Arianespace, which provided the launch service, said at the time that decrease in pressure was observed in the rocket’s second stage, "leading to the premature end of the mission.”

“The cause of the failure was a gradual deterioration of the Zefiro 40’s nozzle,” the European Space Agency said.

The Zefiro 40 second stage, made by Italian space company Avio, suffered “an unexpected thermo-mechanical over-erosion” of a carbon component procured in Ukraine, it said.

Pierre-Yves Tissier of Arianespace said the conclusion was based on an examination of identical parts and still needed to be confirmed through further tests.

ESA added that during the inquiry “no weakness in the design of Zefiro 40 has been revealed.”

The launch was the third failure in the past eight launches of Vega and Vega C rockets, an embarrassment for the agency and its partners.

“We will overcome this very difficult moment,” Arianespace head Stephane Israel told reporters.

ESA chief Josef Aschbacher added that measures would now be implemented “to get out of this crisis stronger.”

The launch was meant to take two Earth observation satellites made by Airbus, Pleiades Neo 5 and 6, into orbit. The satellites would have been part of a constellation capable of taking images of any point on the globe with a resolution of 30 centimeters (12 inches).

Recommended Stories

  • Russia will not rejoin nuclear treaty unless U.S. changes Ukraine stance - deputy foreign minister

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow would not review its suspension of the New START nuclear arms treaty with the United States until the United States changed its policy on Ukraine, Interfax reported. President Vladimir Putin last week announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the deal, accusing the United States of trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia in Ukraine.

  • A-50 aircraft damaged after explosion in Machulishchi flies off to Russia for repairs — Belarusian Hajun

    A Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft, which was damaged after an explosion at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus, has taken off for Russia, the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported on Telegram on March 2.

  • Putin ally wants to increase jail time for those who insult Russian army, Wagner Group

    A lawmaker and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing for harsher penalties of citizens who take issue with the country’s military.

  • Judge to fine California each day it fails to complete prisoner suicide prevention measures

    Addressing a chronic tragedy that has plagued the state for decades, Chief U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller said she will start the fines April 1.

  • 200 residents of settlement taken out for "filtration" in Kherson Oblast, Russians move into their houses General Staff

    About 200 residents of the settlement of Boiove, Kherson Oblast, have been taken away by the occupiers to carry out so-called filtration measures, and Russian mercenaries are being quartered in their houses.

  • China leads US in global competition for key emerging technology, study says

    China has a "stunning lead" in 37 out of 44 critical and emerging technologies as Western democracies lose a global competition for research output, a security think tank said on Thursday after tracking defence, space, energy and biotechnology. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) said its study showed that, in some fields, all of the world's top 10 research institutions are based in China. The study, funded by the United States State Department, found the United States was often second-ranked, although it led global research in high-performance computing, quantum computing, small satellites and vaccines.

  • California woman in 'Looney Tunes' shirt suspected of robbing grocery store: police

    Antioch Police Department is looking for a woman who is suspect of armed robbery at a Smart and Final grocery store. She was seen wearing a "Looney Tunes" t-shirt.

  • El Salvador’s ‘cool’ dictator has cracked down on gangs, but is he really a hero? | Opinion

    Nayib Bukele is an elected autocrat — and there is no such thing as a good dictator, Andres Oppenheimer says.

  • US approves selling Taiwan munitions worth $619 million

    The U.S. has approved more arms sales to Taiwan, including $619 million worth of munitions for F-16 fighter jets, in a decision likely to be yet another point of friction between the U.S. and China, which claims the island as its own territory. The State Department said in a statement Wednesday night it had approved sales of missiles to be used with the F-16s as well as equipment to support the missiles. Taiwan is unofficially supported by the U.S. and has a fleet of F-16s bought from the U.S. Tensions between China and the U.S. are at their highest level in years over American support for the self-governed island, including visits by high-ranking politicians, and a host of other issues, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon that crossed the U.S. before being shot down last month.

  • Year after Kyiv area massacres, police struggle to find those still missing

    In a corner of Borodianka's town cemetery, the bodies of three men lay buried for a year, to no one's knowledge in the town 55 km (34 miles) northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The three men, one of whom police have so far tentatively identified, are the latest confirmed dead civilians from Russian forces' march toward Kyiv last spring. Russia's failed attempt to swiftly capture the capital left at least 1,370 dead civilians before the Ukrainian army pushed them back, according to Ukrainian officials.

  • Contingent of trained Russian forces and military equipment moving from Belarus to Donbas

    A trained contingent of Russian soldiers with military equipment and ammunition is being transferred from Belarus to the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported on Telegram on March 1.

  • Deadly Greek train crash prompts strike; relatives give DNA

    Family members awaited the results of DNA testing to identify victims of a train crash that killed nearly 60 people in Greece, as workers went on strike Thursday saying the rail system is outdated, underfunded and dangerous. The collision of a passenger train and a freight train was the country's deadliest ever, and more than 48 people remained hospitalized — with six in intensive care — most in the central Greek city of Larissa. Larissa residents lined up to give blood, many waiting in heavy rain for more than an hour, while the city’s hotel association provided free accommodation to relatives of the crash victims.

  • A Russian man fleeing Putin's draft was stuck for 5 months in a South Korean airport, terrified of being sent to war

    The man — identified only as Dmitry — spent five months in Incheon International Airport, arguing that South Korea should consider him a refugee.

  • SpaceX capsule delivers latest four-member crew to International Space Station

    (Reuters) -A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) after a brief delay early on Friday, carrying two U.S. astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates astronaut on a six-month science mission. The autonomously flying spacecraft dubbed Endeavour docked with the space station shortly after 1:40 a.m. EST (0640 GMT) on Friday, about 25 hours after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

  • Shot down Russian tank exhibited in Vilnius is jokingly put up for sale

    A Russian T-72 tank that was put out of action in Ukraine and is currently on display in Vilnius, Lithuania, has been jokingly put up for sale on a local online platform to urge Lithuanians to donate to Ukraine.

  • Study highlights concerns over satellite interference with Hubble observations

    An analysis of more than 100,000 images from the Hubble Space Telescope, conducted with the aid of artificial intelligence and hundreds of human volunteers, confirms that satellites including SpaceX’s Starlink spacecraft are increasingly interfering with astronomical observations. The images used in the study, which is the subject of a paper published today by Nature Astronomy, largely predate the deployment of Starlink broadband internet satellites. But the trend line suggests that more and mor

  • Florida student-athlete told police her coach said ‘kill yourself’ a month before suicide

    Julia Pernsteiner, who had a learning disability, told cops her Jacksonville University track and field coach told her to "kill herself" less than a month before she died by suicide.

  • Tesla says it will cut costs of next generation cars in half

    Tesla says it will cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles in half, largely by using innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories. CEO Elon Musk and other executives outlined the goals during a 3 1/2-hour investor day presentation at Tesla's Austin, Texas, headquarters Wednesday as they presented the company's third master plan. The changes could bring the cost of a new generation of vehicles to around $25,000.

  • Bakhmut on the brink as Ukraine signals retreat

    Ukrainian officials are signaling a potential retreat from the embattled town of Bakhmut, which would give Russia a symbolic victory and deliver Moscow its largest advance in months but wouldn’t significantly change the dynamic of the wider war, experts told The Hill. A top Ukrainian presidential adviser hinted at a potential withdrawal on Tuesday, telling CNN…

  • Opposition Belarusian Project reveals what weapon was used to attack Russian A-50 AWACS in Machulishchy airbase

    Participants of Plan Victory have attacked a Russian A-50 AWACS military aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus using DJI drones converted into kamikaze UAVs. Source: The BYPOL initiative Details: The organisation stated that Belarusian partisans used two drones manufactured by DJI, converted into kamikaze drones in an artisanal way, for the attack.