Faulty weathermen? Freak weather patterns? Maybe 'Goodwitch Penny' would bring white Christmas

My father became ill in the spring of 1974. The opinions focused on cancer, though no one would say for certain. We decided to drive to Massachusetts for a summer vacation. My mother confided in us those conversations with my dad’s physicians made her more certain that cancer was the obvious diagnosis. We enjoyed our summer visit, and, before we left to return to Oklahoma, we announced that we would be returning to spend Christmas with them. I am sure my dad knew what was happening, but he didn’t let on. The summer and then autumn passed. We were certain we would be driving to Massachusetts, but only if the weather would cooperate. We kept in touch.

After a confirmation phone call one evening after Thanksgiving, we sat around and talked about our trip. My children, Karl, Michelle, Kenny and Kevin, were all excited. They each talked about what they were wishing for. Kevin by far had the most hopeful wish. He was young and perhaps romantic ― we might even say nostalgic ― but not from experience. He was convinced that the land would be covered in snow; it would be a white Christmas “just like the ones” he had heard me talk about, “just like the ones” he had heard about in song and seen on Christmas cards.

My wife, Carolyn, not wanting him to be disappointed said, “Now, Kevin, it doesn’t always snow at Christmas in Marblehead; your dad can tell you. Right, Dad?” I let them all know that there were many of the 18 Christmases I spent in my parents’ home when there was no snow, just cold, bare trees and brown grass. “But there will be snow,” Kevin confirmed. “How do you know that?” “Because (grandmother) Penny will make it snow.” “How will she do that?” “Because she’s a witch.” ”What!!” Carolyn reacted. “But, Mom, she’s a good witch, and she can make it snow.” When we told my mother about her “special” powers, she chuckled. Who knew?

As soon as fall classes were over, we packed our bags and made sure Santa knew where we would be. We loaded the car and headed east. At our first stop, the weather was clear. Our second stop was Grand Haven, Michigan, where our friends Reid and Venus Holland lived. He had taken a job at Grand Valley State Colleges. It was cold in Michigan and in the evening it started to snow. Reid assured us that the roads would be clear and loaned me a set of chains in case. Sure enough, the next morning the road to the interstate was clear. We ran into more snow on the Ohio Turnpike. An accident on down the road caused a delay. It was still snowing and things were looking up.

By the time we reached the New York Thruway, the snow had disappeared. The Mass Pike wasn’t any better. Weathermen were unanimous: No white Christmas for 1974. Of course, Kevin was the only one who was sure there would be snow. The rest of us were resigned. Carolyn and I wondered how we would be able to explain to our 7-year-old why his wish did not come true. The 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news confirmed the original forecast. Carolyn and I put the children to bed, fretted a bit and rolled our eyes when Kevin reaffirmed we would be waking up to a white Christmas.

Well, so much for forecasts.

Overnight, some freak weather patterns dropped lots of snow on Eastern Massachusetts. We woke up to loads of snow on the ground. The absence of wind allowed the snow to collect on bare branches. Even on to midmorning snow was falling. Aunt Ida had planned to come to my parents’ for Christmas dinner; she called and said she couldn’t come. Kevin suggested to Penny that she stop the snow long enough for his great aunt to drive the three or so miles from her home to where we were. And the snow stopped. It also started again when Ida arrived.

The children’s grandfather was in pain, but having them there for a celebration helped. Of course, Santa had come for the children, and, because it was to be a “special” Christmas, there were lots of gifts under the tree, as well. That year we started a new tradition. We spread out the gift exchange and each of us got to be “Santa” handing out gifts to the rest of the family. It was bedtime when we opened the last gifts. We still do that wherever we spend the holiday.

My father died in March 1975. We were thankful that we had had the opportunity to celebrate his last Christmas with him. We talk about that trip every Christmas. We fondly remember what we believe was a miracle of sorts. A young boy’s faith in his grandmother obviously had something to do with the beauty we all experienced when “Goodwitch” Penny outwitted the weathermen and made it snow to fulfill her grandson’s wish for a white Christmas.

Richard Rouillard, of Oklahoma City, is a native of Massachusetts. Rouillard moved to Texas in 1961 and has lived in Oklahoma since 1966. He was a teacher in public schools and retired as professor emeritus from Oklahoma City Community College.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How a 'good witch' made a boy's Christmas wish for snow come true