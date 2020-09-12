Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 17th of September in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

Fauquier Bankshares's upcoming dividend is US$0.13 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.50 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Fauquier Bankshares stock has a trailing yield of around 3.3% on the current share price of $15.13. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Fauquier Bankshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Fauquier Bankshares's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Fauquier Bankshares earnings per share are up 6.2% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Fauquier Bankshares's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.6% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Fauquier Bankshares is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Is Fauquier Bankshares worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, Fauquier Bankshares appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Fauquier Bankshares that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

