Is Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Overpaying Its CEO?

Marc Bogan has been the CEO of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) since 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Marc Bogan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$79m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$709k over the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$319k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under US$200m, and the median CEO total compensation was US$523k.

It would therefore appear that Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. pays Marc Bogan more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Fauquier Bankshares has changed over time.

Is Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 28% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 4.3% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 34%, over three years, would leave most Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Fauquier Bankshares shares (free trial).

