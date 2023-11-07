Faust's scrambling TD wins Week 10 Play of the Week
Faust's scrambling TD wins Week 10 Play of the Week
Faust's scrambling TD wins Week 10 Play of the Week
Each vulnerability offers a reminder of how much better the Eagles can still become.
WeWork has filed for bankruptcy protection. The office space rental company has struggled as millions more people have opted to work from home over the last few years.
"OK, there’s Red... and then there’s Big Red," one surprised contestant chuckled, upon entering the rehearsal room and seeing the two flame-haired country divas together.
Colorado led by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter in a stunning upset on opening night.
What impact has Movember had on prostate cancer awareness? Here's what experts say.
The Jets are seeking their fourth-straight win.
The Ohio State head coach and his family have received threats, according to sources, due to speculation around their involvement in sparking the Michigan investigation.
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. During the conference, it announced a slew of updates coming to GPT, including GPT-4 Turbo (super-charged versions of GPT-4, its latest language-writing model), a multimodal API and a GPT store where users can create and monetize their own custom versions of GPT.
Hosting for the holidays? You'll want these in your kitchen, stat.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
SpaceX’s Starlink has “achieved breakeven cash flow,” CEO Elon Musk said, a milestone achievement for the rocket company’s four-year-old satellite internet business unit. The news raises the question of if -- or when -- Starlink will ever join the public markets via an initial public offering. The Federal Aviation Administration has finished a key portion of the launch license review for SpaceX’s Starship, bringing the company one step closer to a second launch.
'It's autopilot without a mess': Avoid those too-bright bathroom breaks on mid-dream trips. Makes a great stocking stuffer!
If you've ever wondered how to make a matcha latte at home, this craft matcha powder and bamboo whisk are my secret weapons. It takes me less than five minutes!
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
The brand that's graced Oprah's Favorite Things list five times is a haven for pajamas, towels, 'the softest ever' sheets and more.
This is such a good deal!
"Stranger Things Day" brings fresh news about the blockbuster Netflix series.
At just 8 pounds and with a 14-inch screen, this laptop can go anywhere you like without weighing you down.
Tossing cold joe is a thing of the past thanks to this self-heating cup.