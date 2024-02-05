Faux cherry blossom tree: where to buy the look of real

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There’s no question that the DMV goes “all in” when it comes to cherry blossoms. The annual National Cherry Blossom Festival in D.C. is a huge event for the entire region, stretching across the course of a few weeks, with a ton of different activities for people who call the District, Maryland, or Virginia home, as well as visitors to the area.

While the the festival, itself, wraps up in a matter of weeks, a lot of people choose to keep the spirit and the visuals of the celebration going throughout the year. It’s easy to do, given the amount of items featuring cherry blossoms. In some cases, the items are cherry blossoms, well, faux cherry blossoms.

The look of real comes at different price points (not a huge surprise), and a quick check online shows an assortment of varieties and sizes. Whether you’re in the market for a branch or two, or if your version of “all in” includes a full tree. Here are some just of the offerings we spotted.

You can go big with a “large fake cherry blossom” tree that measures in at 10 feet. According to the listing on eventdecordirect.com, you get 20 interchangeable branches for your tree, which, on Feb. 5, 2024 listed for $1,555.57 (a savings of 24% over the regular price).

There are other trees that list for less. They also seem a little more space friendly, at least, in some cases. For instance, a listing on Amazon shows a tree that is four feet tall, offered for $129.99. A coupon for an additional $25 savings was available on Feb. 5, which would knock the price down to $104.99. Other size choices (at other pricing) are available.

Other sites, including the one for Michaels (the craft and decoration store), take things even lower with products that come in at less than $100.

If cherry blossom branches are all you need, there’s no shortage of products out there.

Hawesome, through its Amazon store, had a 3-pack of blossom branches available for $22.99. Other colorations are available. As of Feb. 5, 2024, the white version was running $1 more.

Just looking for a single branch? Some sites had items that were less than $15. Some had pricing that hit below the $10 mark.

Again, these are just a handful of decorative items that are available, allowing you to surround yourself with the look of cherry blossoms throughout the year. Check them out, but check around, too, to find what’s best for your needs…and your budget!

