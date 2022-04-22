🌱 Favor Hiring Texas Taco Aficionado + Houston Reading Gap Grows

Happy Saturday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know to get this day started. These are the most important things happening today in Houston.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and windy. High: 82 Low: 71.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Let us help you generate leads, build your brand in Houston and stand apart from the competition. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top stories today in Houston:

1. After a two-year hiatus, downtown Houston streets come back to life during Bikes on the Bayou at Eleanor Tinsley Park this weekend through April 24th. The celebration of two-wheeled transportation including motorcycles, bicycles, and scooters is an all-inclusive festival with music, activities, shopping, and community gatherings. (CW 39)

2. Favor is hunting for its first-ever chief taco officer and calling all taco aficionados. "The company will pay one energetic, hungry, and social savvy Texan $10,000 to track down the best tacos across the state this summer,” Favor says in a news release. Favor will also provide food, accommodations, and transportation in each city, as well as wellness activities including massages and yoga classes. (CultureMap Houston)

3. A League City-based organization held a discussion with medical professionals and community to determine how to improve childhood vaccination rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Immunization Organization says the pandemic has kept parents from updating their children's routine vaccines. (Click2Houston)

4. Schools across the Houston area are seeing a widening in the student reading gap, exacerbated during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. State data shows that number of kids in the third grade unable to read at grade level has increased to roughly 72% since March 2020 from 63% before the pandemic. (ABC 13)

5. Houston-based soda company Exotic Pop, known for its electric colors, unusual flavors, and collaborations with rap stars is launching "First Thursdays." Workshops will be hold on that day every month to teach valuable life skills, such as financial literacy, how to purchase a home, quality of life issues, and more. (Houston Food Finder)

Story continues

Today in Houston:

Heroes For Children 5K And Family Fun Run . (9:00 AM)

Rally On The River at Riverside Park. (9:00 AM)

Earth Day at Houston Public Library - Citizens' Environmental Coalition. (11:15 AM)

Houston Astros Vs. Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. (7:10 PM)

John Mayer In Concert at Houston Parks And Recreation Department. (7:30 PM)

From my notebook:

A $1 million gift to the University of Houston will support the education of aspiring sales professionals at the UH Bauer College of Business . (Facebook)

Join the Houston Texans in welcoming their newest players to H-Town on April 28th during their 2022 NFL draft party at Miller Outdoor Theatre . The free event will feature giveaways, photo ops, food, and more. (Facebook)

More than 1,000 full- and part-time positions will be available at the Turnaround Houston Job & Readiness Fair, held virtually from through Sunday, April 24 . (Facebook)

The Garden Club of Houston has taken over CAMH. COLOR: A Garden Club of America Flower Show is now on view at the Museum. Visit our website to plan your visit and learn more about the flower show. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Intensive Workshop: Payoff Houses, Student Loans, Cars, Investment Properties (April 23)

National Hug A Plumber Day (April 25)

Online discussion for specialists in the field of alcohol rehab In Kemah, Tx (May 9)

Add your event

Housing:

My Response re: Upper KIrby Apts. (Details)

Add your listing

Loving the Houston Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at houston@patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today. I'll be back in your inbox tomorrow morning with another update!

— Carlos Hernandez

About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles.

This article originally appeared on the Houston Patch