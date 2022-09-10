Favorable turn of events for Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) insiders who've lost US$2.3m to date on a US$3.2m purchase

Insiders who bought US$3.2m worth of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 12% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$2.3m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Better Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder & Executive Chairman David Perry bought US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.00. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Better Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$6.87. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Better Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Better Therapeutics. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$61k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Better Therapeutics insiders own 65% of the company, currently worth about US$31m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Better Therapeutics Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Better Therapeutics insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 7 warning signs (5 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Better Therapeutics.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

