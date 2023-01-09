Favorable turn of events for GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GURU) insiders who've lost CA$733k to date on a CA$1.2m purchase

Insiders who bought CA$1.2m worth of GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GURU) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 25% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling CA$733k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

GURU Organic Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Eric Graveline made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$207k worth of shares at a price of CA$5.18 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$2.81. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Eric Graveline.

Eric Graveline purchased 156.80k shares over the year. The average price per share was CA$7.49. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. GURU Organic Energy insiders own about CA$45m worth of shares (which is 49% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GURU Organic Energy Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about GURU Organic Energy. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing GURU Organic Energy. While conducting our analysis, we found that GURU Organic Energy has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

