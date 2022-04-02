Favorable turn of events for HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) insiders who've lost US$4.2m to date on a US$6.9m purchase

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders who purchased US$6.9m worth of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 15% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$4.2m since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HCW Biologics

The Founder Hing Wong made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$8.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.96). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

HCW Biologics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that HCW Biologics insiders own 48% of the company, worth about US$51m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HCW Biologics Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded HCW Biologics shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, HCW Biologics insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that HCW Biologics has 4 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course HCW Biologics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

