Favorable turn of events for HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) insiders who've lost US$4.2m to date on a US$6.9m purchase

Insiders who purchased US$6.9m worth of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 15% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$4.2m since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HCW Biologics

The Founder Hing Wong made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$8.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.96). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

HCW Biologics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that HCW Biologics insiders own 48% of the company, worth about US$51m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HCW Biologics Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded HCW Biologics shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, HCW Biologics insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that HCW Biologics has 4 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

