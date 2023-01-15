Favorable turn of events for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) insiders who've lost US$279k to date on a US$1.0m purchase

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$1.0m worth of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 8.9% over the past week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$279k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Match Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Bernard Kim for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$63.58 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$46.13 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Bernard Kim was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Match Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Match Group insiders own about US$63m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Match Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Match Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Match Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Match Group. For example, Match Group has 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

