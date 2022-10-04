Favorable turn of events for Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) insiders who've lost AU$337k to date on a AU$1.3m purchase

Insiders who purchased AU$1.3m worth of Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 11% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled AU$337k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Navarre Minerals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD & Executive Director Ian Holland for AU$1m worth of shares, at about AU$0.075 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.049. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$1.3m for 19.23m shares. But insiders sold 11.50m shares worth AU$760k. In total, Navarre Minerals insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about AU$0.067. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.9% of Navarre Minerals shares, worth about AU$4.8m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Navarre Minerals Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Navarre Minerals insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Navarre Minerals has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

