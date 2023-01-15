Favorable turn of events for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insiders who've lost US$275k to date on a US$2.0m purchase

Insiders who purchased US$2.0m worth of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 12% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$275k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TransUnion

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Christopher Cartwright bought US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$79.42 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$68.65). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.0m for 25.28k shares. But insiders sold 3.91k shares worth US$340k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by TransUnion insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of TransUnion

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that TransUnion insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$39m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TransUnion Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in TransUnion and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TransUnion. For example, TransUnion has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

