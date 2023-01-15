Favorable turn of events for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insiders who've lost US$275k to date on a US$2.0m purchase

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders who purchased US$2.0m worth of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 12% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$275k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for TransUnion

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TransUnion

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Christopher Cartwright bought US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$79.42 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$68.65). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.0m for 25.28k shares. But insiders sold 3.91k shares worth US$340k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by TransUnion insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

TransUnion is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of TransUnion

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that TransUnion insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$39m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TransUnion Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in TransUnion and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TransUnion. For example, TransUnion has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 7 Years

    Strong dividends plus solid growth prospects could add up to 2x total returns with these three stocks.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction

    The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.

  • 3 Oil and Gas Stocks with Huge Prospects in 2023

    While many investors now believe inflation and elevated energy prices are in the rear-view mirror there are still catalysts that can cause energy prices to rally in 2023

  • The S&P 500 Just Had One of Its Worst Years in History. Here's What Usually Happens Next

    The S&P 500 declined sharply last year, but historical data says the stock market could rebound in 2023.

  • Energy tycoon Li Hejun, once China’s richest man, arrested

    Chinese authorities have detained Li Hejun, the billionaire founder of thin-film solar panel firm Hanergy, local media reported on Wednesday. Li, once dubbed China's richest man, has reportedly not been seen since his arrest by Liaoning police in the Chinese city of Jinzhou on Dec. 17, 2022. While some news sites reported that the reason for his detention was unclear, Chinese news outlet Jiemian News attributed Li's arrest to his company’s links to the Bank of Jinzhou.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought This Housing Stock -- Is It Right for You?

    The housing market is grinding to a halt. Rising mortgage rates and still-elevated commodity prices caused new single-family housing starts to decline 4% in November (the latest period), while residential permits tumbled 11% for the period. The National Association of Home Builders housing market index sits just above the lowest point hit during the onset of the pandemic.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Last year was brutal for growth stocks, but the sell-off has brought previous market winners to valuations that could set the stage for market-trouncing returns. There are plenty of great companies selling at attractive valuations right now. If you made it through 2022 with some extra cash, buying these top stocks could deliver satisfactory returns for decades.

  • 11 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 undervalued dividend aristocrats to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value investing, and go directly to read 5 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now. After engaging in tight monetary policies in 2022, central banks are expected to “pivot and signal cutting interest rates sometime” […]

  • Will Medical Properties Trust Maintain Its Ultra-High-Yield Dividend?

    One of the higher-paying dividend stocks right now is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities. Or is there a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity here? Many hospitals don't own their buildings; companies like Medical Properties Trust do.

  • Warren Buffett plowed $5 billion into Bank of America during the debt-ceiling crisis of 2011. Here's a look back at one of the most lucrative deals of his career.

    The famed investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO was enjoying a bath when he had the idea to buy a stake in the banking giant.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • 1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort

    Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a fantastic option to limit your risk while still maximizing your returns. The Vanguard Growth ETF contains 247 stocks from multiple industries, primarily the technology and consumer discretionary sectors.

  • Are I Bonds Still a Good Investment in 2023?

    A few months ago, I bonds started getting a lot of attention when interest rates reached a record 9.62%. For those who aren't familiar, I bonds, also known as Series I savings bonds, are a type of federally backed government bond with an interest rate that's tied to the inflation rate. The fixed rate is locked in for as long as you hold the bond, but the Bureau of the Fiscal Service updates the inflation rate every May and November based on changes to the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U).

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • 12 Cheap Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 12 cheap monthly dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Cheap Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy. The fluctuating market conditions have altered investor sentiment, bringing income-generating stocks to the limelight. Moreover, […]

  • The 5 Worst Things Investors Can Do in 2023, According to Warren Buffett

    Here are the five worst things investors can do in 2023, according to Warren Buffett. Buffett wrote to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders in 2015 about several mistakes investors can make that cause owning stocks to be riskier than it should be. At the top of Buffett's list was active trading, i.e., trading too frequently.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors are the building blocks of modern technology and the world can't get enough of them right now. A global chip shortage began during the pandemic, and with supply chain disruptions continuing, it's still causing problems in chip-reliant spaces such as the automotive industry. Over the long term, our growing use of technology will demand more semiconductors.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Awe-Inspiring Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These innovative stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 38% in the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite.

  • Markets think the Fed is about to deliver a smaller rate hike, but here's one big reason the central bank could stay aggressive on its next move

    Moves in markets suggest the "iceberg of fear ... is easing," even as the Fed still has rate hikes in the pipeline for 2023, said one analyst.