Favorina chocolate advent calendar recalled over possible salmonella contamination

Lidl is recalling its Favorina brand advent calendar over salmonella concerns.

An advent calendar containing chocolate sold at Lidl grocery stores is under voluntary recall over concerns some items in the product may be contaminated with salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The supermarket chain, which operates more than 170 U.S. locations, says routine testing discovered salmonella in its Favorina brand “ 8.4 oz Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling)” product that was sold at its stores between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5.

The impacted calendars have a 2023 “best if used by” date and a barcode number of 4056489516965.

The product packaging is shaped like a house and depicts an image of Santa Claus in a reindeer sleigh loaded with presents in front of a Christmas tree and a large home.

Salmonella infections are usually accompanied by diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children under the age of five are the most susceptible to infection, the CDC said. Symptoms usually begin within a week of infection and last about a week, according to the CDC.

As of Dec. 6, Lidl said it had not received reports of any illnesses associated with the recall.

Consumers can return the product to one of its stores for a refund even without a receipt, Lidl said. The company said it’s fielding customer questions about the recall at (844)-747-5435 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET everyday except Sunday.

