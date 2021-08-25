Our favorite affordable robot vacuum is more than $60 off right now

Christine Persaud
·2 min read
The Eufy RoboVac 11S Slim is our favorite affordable robot vacuum and one of the best we&#39;ve ever tested&#x002014;and it&#39;s on sale today.
The Eufy RoboVac 11S Slim is our favorite affordable robot vacuum and one of the best we've ever tested—and it's on sale today.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Robot vacuums are gifts sent from the gods, and the Eufy RoboVac 11S Slim robot vacuum is among the best. It's already our top pick for the best affordable robot vacuum but today on Amazon you can get it for even cheaper.

Today on Amazon, the Eufy RoboVac 11S is marked down from the regular price of $229.99 to just $197.99. Even better, by clipping the on-page coupon from Amazon, you can save an additional $30, bringing the total down to $167.99 and the total savings to an impressive $62, or 27% off!

At less than 3 inches in height, the RoboVac 11S is one of the thinnest robot vacuums on the market, perfect for cleaning where others can&#39;t.
In our tests, we found that the Eufy RoboVac 11S actually picked up more dirt per run—11.6 grams, to be exact—than many (more expensive) iRobot models. Another feature we loved is that it runs quietly, so you can easily continue binging a TV show or having a conversation in one room while it dutifully cleans in another nearby. The slim design is also a plus, making it possible for this robot vacuum to scoot under furniture others might not be able to fit under. Admittedly, the Eufy RoboVac 11S can take a long time to clean, up to two hours in some cases, but we think the great performance and price make it a worthwhile buy. Owners agree, with more than 47,000 happy Amazon buyers confirming that this robot vacuum even works well picking up pet hair.

If you have been considering a robot vacuum, this sale is the perfect opportunity. You get a high quality, effective and quiet robot vacuum from a top brand that you can be confident will work—all for a ridiculously low price.

Get the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum for $167.99 (Save $62)

