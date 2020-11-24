Our favorite affordable tablet is hugely discounted for Black Friday 2020

Christine Persaud, Reviewed.com
·3 min read
If you&#39;re on a tight budget, the Amazon Fire 10 HD is a fine tablet, for the money.
If you're on a tight budget, the Amazon Fire 10 HD is a fine tablet, for the money.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to tablets, there are those that are worth the investment, and others you'd be better off sticking with a paperback than tossing your money away on. One that falls into the former camp is the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet—a.k.a. our best-valued tablet of 2020—and right now, you can get it for an absolute steal.

This op-notch machine with 32 gigabytes (GB) of storage is currently just $79.99 as part of Amazon's massive Black Friday 2020 sale. That's a whopping $70 (so almost half off!) its normal price of $149.99.

We named this tablet among the best of the best for its large, bright 10.1-inch display, which offered "reasonably true colors and black levels," expandable storage (you can increase up to 512GB via optional microSD memory card for storing photos, videos, eBooks and other downloaded content) and its fast USB-C charging.

In testing, this bad boy made it through seven hours and 18 minutes of continuous video playback per charge. That makes it perfect for watching videos on-the-go, at home or while exercising on the treadmill. You can turn it sideways to enjoy video in full widescreen and take photos using the 2 mega-pixel (MP) rear camera. There's also a 2MP front camera for your Zoom calls or selfies.

A great tablet for less than $100? Yes, please.
A great tablet for less than $100? Yes, please.

While the Fire HD 10 wasn't the most feature-rich tablet on our list—it offers a limited selection of apps and doesn't come loaded with the Google Play store—it's one of the most affordable and reliable entry-level tablets you can find from a reputable brand, even at its regular price. In short? It will make for an ideal gift for grandma and grandpa as well as an awesome secondary device for those who want it for reading or web surfing. It will also appeal to budget-conscious users who just want something to watch videos, access e-mail or play the occasional game on. At this discounted price, you'll be laughing all the way to the "add to cart" button.

Psst: Looking for something for the little ones? Check out the Amazon Fire HD 8 kids' edition—our favorite tablet for kids—which is currently up for grabs at the same price at $60 off.

Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 at Best Buy for $79.99 (Save $70)

