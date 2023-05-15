Our Favorite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

WonderCon 2023 cosplay

WonderCon, held every year in LA at the Anaheim Convention Center, is a show we haven’t been able to get to for a few years, so it’s great that we’re now back and able to run a feature on some of the incredible cosplay present at the event for 2023.



I haven’t been able to find attendance figures for the 2023 show (which ran in late March), but the 2019 event—the last pre-Covid one—brought in over 66,000 people, so I’d imagine this year’s event was in that ballpark.

As usual all photos and video here are provided by Mineralblu, and you can check our way more of his stuff at his Facebook page. And as usual, every photo has a watermark on it detailing the cosplayer’s social media information and the character they’re cosplaying as.



THIS IS WONDERCON 2023 BEST COSPLAY MUSIC VIDEO ANIME EXPO 2023 LOS ANGELES COMIC CON BEST COSTUMES

The Legend Of Zelda

Photo: Mineralblu

Metroid

Photo: Mineralblu

Edward Scissorhands

Photo: Mineralblu

Guardians Of The Galaxy

Photo: Mineralblu

The Lord Of The Rings

Photo: Mineralblu

Harley Quinn

Photo: Mineralblu

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Photo: Mineralblu

Star Wars

Photo: Mineralblu

Resident Evil

Photo: Mineralblu

Spider-Man

Photo: Mineralblu

The Lord Of The Rings

Photo: Mineralblu

The Last Of Us

Photo: Mineralblu

Thor

Photo: Mineralblu

The Legend Of Zelda

Photo: Mineralblu

Guardians Of The Galaxy

Photo: Mineralblu

League Of Legends

Photo: Mineralblu

Metroid

Photo: Mineralblu

