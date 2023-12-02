'Our favorite event of the year': Shop with a Hero gives back

Dec. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — The energy was palpable at the Meijer right off U.S. 31 as local children waited to see someone special.

Santa Claus, who parked his sleigh at the airport, came in on a Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department truck to hand out candy canes for breakfast.

The children, along with Kris Kringle himself, gathered at the department store at the early hour of 8 a.m. in order to help pick out toys for those in need through the annual Toys for Tots Shop with a Hero event.

Event organizers said there were approximately 40 elementary school-aged children, plus their guardians and teachers, in attendance.

Local first responders came from the Traverse City Police Department, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, Michigan State Police and Metro Fire, as well as the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and Marine Corps League.

Mike Kent, assistant coordinator for Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots, said this event brings in the most toys for them every year.

Last year, Toys for Tots reported they received 24.4 million toys, books and games which were then distributed to 9.9 million children across the country.

This event is funded by cash donations the local northwestern Michigan office has received so far, he said. The goal is to fulfill specific toy requests they receive from local human services agencies.

Kent added Meijer agreed to match each toy picked out and purchased at the event, and drop them off at a bus filled with toys.

It's unclear how many toys that might be, Meijer Store Director Ken Babcock said.

But he's positive it will be "a lot."

Babcock's worked for the chain for the past 13 years. He's also been involved in this event for that same amount of time.

"It's a great community event all around because it teaches kids the importance of generosity," he said. "It also gives them interactions with some of our local heroes."

This event is in addition to more than 100 drop-off locations for Toys for Tots in Leelanau, Benzie, Antrim, Kalkaska and Grand Traverse counties.

"I think we'll be a little bit greater this year, compared to last," Kent said in terms of the amount of donations they've received thus far.

They've been running it for at least the past 15 years, he estimated.

But, for Kara Ashworth and her 5-year-old son Elliot, it's their first.

Ashworth said she saw a notice in Elliot's school's Parent Teacher Organization newsletter, and thought it was a wonderful idea.

"It's a fun way to introduce them to helping others," she said.

For some of the heroes, including Metro Fire's Jennifer Froehlich, it's also a great way to give back.

"This is our favorite event of the year," she said. "The kids want to be here to shop for other kids. It is so fun to give them the choice of what someone their age would like, because they know better than us."

And TCPD's Capt. Adam Gray said for their department it's a great example of their community policing ethics in practice.

"So our core is community policing and helping the community and giving back to the community," he said. "This fits in perfectly."