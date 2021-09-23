Some of our favorite foods are taking a hit from climate change

Southern Living

Thankfully, there are a million and one resources out there offering easy Thanksgiving recipes for beginners. There are even a few make-ahead recipes and slow-cooker recipes so that you can keep your oven free for the other important dishes during the day. Of course we had to include easy Thanksgiving turkey recipes for beginners so that you can worry less about making sure the star bird turns out okay and worry more about making sure your guests don't spoil themselves with crackers and cheese ball servings before your delicious meal is even ready.