Our Favorite Funny Valentine’s Day Cards Are Sure To Make Them Giggle (Or Blush!) on February 14

Love can be a deadly serious thing, but the best part of any relationship is when you’re so comfortable and in love with each other that you can relax and have fun.

That’s not to say we shouldn’t take our relationship seriously, but there’s nothing wrong with having some silly fun. Valentine’s Day is about taking a moment in time to reflect on the people we care about most and the qualities that make them so special. And aside from being caring and thoughtful, we love a good sense of humor. So as you’re shopping for the year’s best Valentine’s Day gifts, be sure to pick out one of our favorite funny Valentine’s Day cards.

Funny Valentine’s Day cards aren’t just about getting a laugh. The best ones are also sweet and celebrate your love. They just do so with a bit of a wink and a nod. And isn’t that half the fun of being in a comfortable and happy relationship?

We’re all for sappy hearts and flowers for Valentine’s Day, but if you can make them laugh too? That’s the total package.

1. Mapleton Steal The Bed Covers Card

BEST FOR CUDDLE BUDDIES

Being a couple is often all about those things that only the two of you get. Only the two of you would know that sometimes on a chilly night, you fight over the comforter. This card is silly and cute and a fun way of showing your relationship is the real deal.

Maplelon Steal The Bed Covers Card





Buy: Mapleton Steal The Bed Covers $3.96

2. Seymour Butz Annoying You Card

BEST FOR GETTING REAL

Love doesn’t mean that the other person isn’t sometimes really annoying. This card shows that even if they really get on your nerves, you still want them to stick around.

Seymour Butz Annoying You Card





Buy: Seymour Butz Annoying You Card $7.95

3. It’s Mine.

BEST FOR GETTING NAUGHTY

Funny and a bit risque, this is a NSFW card that is sure to make them blush, and it will absolutely make them giggle. This one is a digital download (send it by email or print it out at home), so no risk of it not arriving in time!

It's Mine.





Buy: It’s Mine. $3.33

4. SICOHOME Smack On The Butt Naughty Card

BEST FOR KEEPING THE SPARK ALIVE

Isn’t getting a bit naughty with each other the best part of being in love? This card will remind your beloved that you belong to one another, and there’s nothing sweeter than that!

SICOHOME Smack On The Butt Naughty Card





Buy: SICOHOME Smack On The Butt Naughty Card $5.99

5. Nice Buns Cinnamon Bun Anytime Card

BEST FOR THE CHEEKY BAKER

Sure, you love their buns. You love everything about them. But this card is really perfect for the amateur baker who also happens to have a nice set of buns of their own. Wink-wink.

Nice Buns Cinnamon Bun Anytime Card





Buy: Nice Buns Cinnamon Bun Anytime Card $5.00

6. We Still Like Each Other

FOR BEST FRIENDS

Love may be everlasting, but like isn’t always the case. This card is a teasing reminder of something that’s actually rather serious. You still love each other, but you also still like each other.

We Still Like Each Other





Buy: We Still Like Each Other Card $6.99

7. I’d Pick You Every Time

BEST GROSS-OUT

No one is turned on by picking a nose (okay, we’re sure someone is), but the messaging here is clear. You’d still pick each other if you could do it all over!

I'd Pick You Every Time





Buy: I’d Pick You Every Time Card $3.76

8. Seymour Butz Tiger King Reference Card

BEST FOR FANS OF TIGER KING

Whether or not you are fans of Tiger King season two, you’ll appreciate the romance and fun quality of this card.

Seymour Butz Tiger King Reference Card



Buy: Seymour Butz Tiger King Reference Card $5.56 (orig. $7.95) 30% OFF

9. Never Find Your Body Card

BEST FOR TRUE CRIME LOVERS

Are they into true crime podcasts? Did they catch every episode of the reboot of Dexter? If so they’ll really love this card, which is kind of creepy and weird, but then kind of romantic too.

Never Find Your Body Card





Buy: Never Find Your Body Card $4.24

10. Simpsons Greeting Card

BEST FOR SIMPSONS FANS

Any Simpsons fan will recall the adorable crush Ralph had on Lisa and his Valentine’s Day card. This funny Valentine’s Day card will be a sweet gift for your own Lisa, or just any Simpsons fan!

Simpsons Greeting Card





Buy: Simpsons Greeting Card $3.19

11. Swipe Right

BEST FOR ROMANCES THAT BEGAN ONLINE

A lot of our relationships are the result of dating apps these days. That’s especially true two years into a pandemic. Use this sweet card to thank them for swiping right on you.

Swipe Right



Buy: Swipe Right Card $3.25

