Our Favorite Jaw-dropping Oscars Looks This Year

Award show season is here again. Every year, our favorite celebrities show up and show out at the Oscars, and this year is no different. Over the years, The Academy Awards have become renowned for showcasing some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry as they hit the red carpet for the ceremony. Following the eventful Oscars ceremony last year, this year, the stars did not disappoint. Here are some of our favorite fashion looks from the award show this year.

Angela Bassett

Queen Angela Bassett looked like royalty in this vibrant purple gown by Moschino. Bassett is a veteran actress who has gained prominence over the years because of her raw talent and ability to embody every character she portrays. She did not hold back with her fashion statement when she hit the carpet this weekend.

Rihanna

Bad gal Riri is one of the few celebrities who has established herself as one of the most iconic figures of all time. The soon-to-be mother of two graced the red carpet in an all-black, sheer ensemble that highlighted her growing baby bump and figure. Rihanna elevated the sheer-leather Alaia outfit with a sleep bun and an alluring deep red lip.

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira wore an all-black, floor-length ball gown by Jason Wu. She paired the dress with minimal jewelry and the real statement piece: her eye-popping hair, which was the star of her show.

Tems

Tems is one of music’s IT girls, not just because of her sound but also because of her undeniable essence (pun intended). The “Free Mind” singer arrived in an angelic, all-white piece of art created by Lever Couture.

Janelle Monáe

There was once a time when Janelle Monae was known for their monochromatic approach to fashion over the years, but not this time though. During Oscars night, Monae opted to color block in a custom Vera Wang black and orange outfit, complete with fostering cuts that were visually compelling.

Halle Berry

Celebrities like Halle Berry come around once in a lifetime. In addition to being a staple, Berry has been beautiful all her life and is one of the most renowned staples in pop culture for a few reasons. The actress blissfully shocked fans when she arrived on the red carpet in a white Tamara Ralph gown that showed off her legs are stunning figure.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross took notes from androgynous fashion when she wore this piece by Balmain to the Oscars after-party. The “Blackish” star is known for her keen fashion taste, and she did not fail to deliver.

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey arrived at the Oscars in a custom, dreamy gown by Dolce and Gabbana. The singer/actress paired the gown with a light aquamarine dress that was reminiscent of the sea, which is fitting for her role in the upcoming release of “Little Mermaid.”

Sabrina Elba

Sabrina Elba looked glorious in this slinky, textured full-length gown by Stella McCartney. Everything from the sharp green color of her dress to the sleeked back hair and the bold dress accessory was a hit.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a long sequin dress and a plunging neckline. The renowned actress also wore her hair in a bun that accentuated her face.

Ava Duvernay

Ava Duvernay looked stunning in a sequin and velvet gown by Louis Vuitton. Duvernay looked elegant yet daring in this ensemble.

