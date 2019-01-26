My Favorite Marijuana Stock Right Now

The possibility of leveraging its relationship with tobacco Goliath Altria Group (NYSE: MO) to develop a U.S. strategy following the passage of the Farm Bill in December makes Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) my top marijuana stock to buy now. There's no telling when a plan to do business in America might emerge from Cronos Group, but it could simply be a matter of time given the money that's at stake, and if that's the case, then picking up shares in this top marijuana stock now could pay off.

A road to America appears

Marijuana remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S., but hemp -- a strain of cannabis -- was removed from the controlled substance list when the Farm Bill passed in December 2018. The classification change clears the way for farmers to grow more hemp and for health and consumer goods companies to create products derived from hemp, such as foods and drinks containing cannabidiol (CBD).

A golden marijuana leaf on a table next to marijuana buds. More

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Hemp's importance as an agricultural crop stretches back thousands of years because its strong fibers were perfect for making rope, sails, and other textiles; however, hemp farming dropped off during the 1900s because of its association with marijuana and the emergence of alternative fibers.

Hemp's recent renaissance, however, isn't due to a resurgence in demand for its industrial use. Instead, it stems from growing excitement about the potential health benefits of CBD, a nonpsychoactive chemical cannabinoid that's common in cannabis, including hemp.

CBD is believed to indirectly block receptors in the body that help regulate various physiological and cognitive functions, and anecdotal evidence is mounting in support of CBD's ability to reduce pain, improve mood, and control seizures in epilepsy patients. For instance, a purified CBD, Epidiolex, won Food and Drug Administration approval last year after clinical trials showed it lowered the number of seizures by 40% to 50% in patients with two forms of tough-to-treat epilepsy.

This evidence is contributing to a tidal shift in people's attitude toward cannabis. As of last fall, about 93% of Americans support legalizing medical marijuana use, according to a Quinnipiac University poll, and all but three states have passed laws in some form that allow CBD use as of this writing.

The opportunity for Canada's cannabis companies to do business in the U.S. because of the Farm Bill shouldn't be underestimated. Medical and recreational sales of marijuana in Canada were CA$6 billion last year, according to Statistics Canada, but that's nothing when compared to the $50 billion spent on marijuana every year in the U.S.

Growing, processing, and marketing hemp-based products in the U.S. could eventually be worth billions of dollars per year in sales, depending on how products wind up being regulated, but more importantly, establishing a foothold in the U.S. to serve the hemp-derived CBD market could allow companies to hit the ground running if marijuana winds up getting rescheduled federally too. It's not crazy to think that might happen, either. Ten states have already passed pro-recreational marijuana laws in the U.S., and according to Gallup, 66% of Americans favor legalizing marijuana nationwide.