Our favorite nugget ice maker is on sale at Best Buy now—shop more early Black Friday deals
Black Friday is here, and that means that we're here to steer you in the direction of the best deals of the season. These early Black Friday deals from Best Buy are sure to make hosting this holiday season even more enjoyable. From the GE Café Bellissimo espresso machine with 15 grind settings for your perfect cup to our favorite ice maker, Best Buy has the deals you'll want to add to your cart.
The GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker is the best countertop ice maker we've ever tested, and it doesn't hurt that it looks great too. Quick and quiet, this ice maker is compatible with a smart app so you won't have to leave your guests to go and make sure that you have enough ice to keep the drinks flowing. We think this is a must-buy small appliance for any home entertainer.
The best GE kitchen appliance deals at Best Buy
Café Affetto $499 (Save $230): Create custom cups of espresso, americano, or lungo in under 90 seconds,
Café Bellissimo $499 (Save $180): This powerhouse espresso machine can help anyone become an at-home barista.
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker with side tank $429 (Save $100): Our favorite ice maker for chewable, crunchable nugget ice is on sale this Black Friday.
Café Couture Oven with air fry $349 (Save $100): Couture has 14 cooking modes to flawlessly prepare an extravagant holiday feast or quick, easy hors d'oeuvres.
Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker $229 (Save $120): This stylish coffee maker has exceptional brewer that holds heat for up to two hours using Precision Temperature Control.
