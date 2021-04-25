Our Favorite Outdoor Furniture to Start the Summer

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

Hundreds of people turned out across the region on Saturday to turn in expired and unwanted prescription medication for Drug Take-Back Day. People could be seen dropping off pills, vaping devices or pet medications at the take-back sites. The Drug Enforcement Agency says medicine that just sits at home are prone to misuse and abuse. One mother told KCRA 3 it was good to have a place to go to dispose of the medicine. “This is the responsible thing to do because this medication can get in the hands of the wrong people, so I’m so thankful that the DEA had this very convenient opportunity for us,” she said. Drug Take-Back days are held twice a year.