What should you give your favorite outdoors enthusiast? Here is a last-minute holiday gift guide

Have an outdoor enthusiast on your Christmas list? Or someone you want to persuade to go outside and do something other than sit on a phone and scroll?

Here’s a quick holiday gift guide for outdoor and and recreation enthusiasts, and the wannabes or should-be’s, in the Sacramento region.

Snacks for the hike

Martha Diaz of Fair Oaks created Itacate Foods in 2022 to bring Latin food to the backcountry. “Itacate” means “food for the journey.”

Martha Díaz of Fair Oaks has some food for you to bring on your hike and more. The Bee’s Benjy Egel wrote: “Díaz is the one-woman powerhouse behind Itacate Foods, a company founded in fall 2022 with the goal of bringing Latin food to the backcountry.” Make them a stocking stuffer. The food is available on Itacate’s website, and you can get a gift-set package for $31.95.

You don’t have to take the dog with you to Folsom Lake to try out a stand-up paddle board.

Stand up paddle board





Stand-up paddle boarding (or SUP, as the kids call it) is a rapidly growing pastime — and you have plenty of places to give it a try in the Sacramento area – such as Folsom Lake, Lake Natoma, Lake Berryessa, Lake Tahoe, the American River. You can go for a range of them.

Or, try this – an inflatable pontoon style paddle board from Costco (on discount at $299) comes with everything a beginner would need, including an air pump, backpack to transport, wet pack to keep valuables safe, and paddle. The pontoon style makes it more stable and easier to learn.

Golf club set for beginners

Nancy Lopez beginner’s golf set for women.

For anyone new to golf, the search for equipment can be daunting. Knowing what to buy, how much to spend, and whethe to get new or used clubs are tough choices. This Nancy Lopez beginner’s set for women from Costco has the essentials and is discounted to $299, a great price, including a bag, head covers and 11 clubs. Three different bag designs give variety for those wanting something a bit more personal.

Long-sleeve flannel

Everyone could use a comfortable, warm flannel shirt. And this one from Patagonia comes in a slew of colors and patterns that would look good on a date to a midtown restaurant or camping trip in the foothills. It’s a good value at $99 compared to other options. An added bonus: All of the company’s profits are used to fight climate change.

Race a Ferrari

You can get behind the wheel of a Ferrari.

Or, put the pedal to the metal. Is there anything more exhilarating than hearing a high-performance V8 engine reach 5,000 RPMs? That experience is made possible with this driving Ferrari racing experience at Sonoma Raceway. A handful of options are available, including other high-performance cars and more laps (at higher prices). Just about all of us would love to know what it’s like to drive a $200,000 sports car. Here we can do it with a slightly smaller financial commitment of $488.

Hike guide

The site says these have been “Carefully researched on foot.”

Have some answers next time you’re asked, “Honey, where should we go on a hike?” This book, “60 hikes within 60 miles of Sacramento” from California Dept. of Parks and Recreation, comes in at the stocking-stuffer price of under $25.

Phone battery pack

Anker Magnetic Battery for iPhones.

Say you’re on your brand new paddle board, or using your new set of golf clubs, or camping in the foothills in your brand new flannel shirt. Chances are your phone will be with you and won’t have an outlet nearby to charge it. The Anker wireless battery bank will connect to your iPhone via Magsafe and give nearly a full extra charge while it sits in your pocket. You never know when you’ll need that extra juice for taking pictures, videos, or get yourself out of a sticky situation. That’s $50 well spent from a reputable electronics company. Also, check out a CNET guide to chargers for both iPhones and Androids.

Annual regional parks pass (Sacramento County Regional Parks)

If your gift recipient is a regular at Sacramento’s parks, this Sacramento County Regional Parks pass pays for itself in 10 visits. They’re valid for one year from the date of purchase and cover parking and entrance fees. They’re available for $60 for a single vehicle or $120 for a vehicle with a boat or horse trailer. They can be purchased at local REI stores, online, Patriot Bicycles in Fair Oaks, Ancil Hoffman Park and regional park kiosks.

Solar lantern and charger

Solar-charged lantern.

This might be the coolest item on this list. It’s a solar-charged lantern that can also charge your phone. It folds up, allowing it to fit in a backpack, making it ideal for camping, hiking or an emergency situation. Made by LuminAID, it has a strap which makes it attachable to just about anything while being waterproof and dust proof. This is sold out on some sites but is currently available on Amazon for $75.

Water bottle and photo stand

A water bottle that serves as photo stand.

Want to take some candid pictures on your hike but can’t find perfectly sized rocks to prop your phone up on? Or want to capture a group photo on your camping trip without needing someone to take it? This Rhinoshield water bottle doubles as a Magsafe tripod making us all wonder why someone hasn’t done something like this sooner. It sounds pricey for $60 but it’s a lot more efficient than having to carry a tripod with you on your trip.

Fire pit on the go

A propane solution to making a fire.

This portable fire pit makes life a lot easier for non-Boy Scouts on camping trips. It attaches to a propane tank and weighs just 10 pounds, making it easy to take on your trip or use in the back yard. Made by Ignik, it can be used at picnics, tailgates, or anywhere a traditional fire is too much of a pain to make on your own. It’s currently discounted 20% on Amazon for $199.

Backpack cooler

This backpack carries beverages or ice.

Yes, the Yeti backpack cooler comes at a not-super-cheap price of $325, but your outdoors-loving loved one will appreciate being able to carry 18 beverages or 26 pounds of ice on their next adventure. Buying a Yeti is like buying something made by Sony. Are there other more affordable options? Sure. Will your friends think you’re lame for going with the less popular brand? Absolutely.

Boot and clothing dryer

Keep those shoes dry.

You just got off a long day at the slopes and your gloves, hat and boots are sweaty, which isn’t fun for you or anyone you’re with. Fortunately this boot and clothing dryer from DryGuy Solutions can solve that pressing issue. File this gift under: I would never buy this for myself but would love to receive as a gift. For just under $100, it makes a lot of sense for the outdoors enthusiast in your life.

Rail Explorers gift card

If you haven’t been on a rail bike, it’s definitely a unique experience worth checking out. Particularly if you want to do something outdoors with family members, or young ones, who might not love a 10-mile hike. Rail Explorers opened a new course in Ione on an old rail line that connected Amador County’s gold country. The rail bikes are electrically assisted seated bikes that sit two or four people (you can even bring your dog). A gift card makes for a great gift for those wanting fresh air, experience a little bit of history, and do something active with minimal strain.