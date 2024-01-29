My Favorite Ride: Clues to the location of one Buick Riviera, and several others

So many Buick Rivieras.

After last week's story about a 1971 Riviera I had photographed, somewhere, several readers directed me to the car's exact location.

"That car I believe is the one on North Maple Grove Road, down at bottom of hill on left driving north towards new covered bridge," Mike Farmer wrote.

"It is on Maple Grove Road after the turn to the covered bridge," said Colby Nowling.

One reader suggested finding the car by checking my media card to determine the GPS location embedded in the photo. Another provided the number on the trash receptacle next to the car and suggested I check with the trash company for the customer's address.

Others wrote and told me about Buick Rivieras they had known. Four sent photos of their cars.

Kenny Jackson once had a blue 1972 Riviera he bought when he was 18.

He should have kept that car, Jackson said. But after a fender bender, he gave the Buick to his older brother, then moved to California. Jackson now has a classic Cadillac purchased 25 years ago that he intends to keep. "Learned my lesson," he said.

After reading about the mystery Riviera last week, Marcel Katz of West Lafayette sent a photo of his 1972 model, part of what he called his "small" classic car collection.

"I have had it about 10 years," he said. Brown cars aren't seen much anymore, but this one was that color to start with and repainted the same shade when the original lacquer began to crack, Katz said.

A search for "Buick Riviera" in my email revealed this lovely 1969 version, sent last year by someone who didn't include their name.

I received a photo from Texas this week of a 1968 Riviera — it's not a boattail and in pretty rough condition. It's for sale, and I have the owner's contact number if anyone wants it.

In other Riviera news ...

Last spring, I misidentified Carl Vandurmen's 1967 Riviera as a 1966 the first time I saw it in Martinsville.

There are two exterior clues that distinguish those model years that a Buick Riviera aficionado would have noticed right off: the newer model features a horizontal chrome grille stretching over the flip-up headlights and the word "Riviera" in chrome on the hood is written in cursive script, not printed letters as seen in 1966.

You can learn a lot reading My Favorite Ride.

I mentioned a vintage Riviera, actually just part of one, in a 2017 column about a cool rat rod Ellettsville resident Sam Ferguson built around the cab of a 1946 Ford pickup he pulled out of a friend's briar patch.

I described some of the vehicle's eclectic parts: "A $20 shifter from a 1965 Ford Mustang. Seats from a newer-model Pontiac Aztek left at a junkyard. A rebuilt heater from a 1939 Chevy. A horn from a 1965 Buick Riviera, free at J.B.’s Salvage. A pitted chrome hood ornament and ornate trunk embellishment from a 1956 Mercury. 1939 Ford headlights, screwed in."

That same year, I wrote about Tina Costin's midnight blue 1993 Riviera, a car the then 73-year-old Bloomington woman bought from a neighbor. She had owned the car 23 years when she decided to sell it to buy a red Volkswagen Beetle. Costin died in 2020.

"The Buick Riviera — the model name is Latin for 'coastline' — was a boxy luxury car when it was introduced in 1963, and more than one million were sold before the model was last produced in 1999," I wrote back then. "General Motors used the word 'Riviera' as far back as 1949 to describe a body style, such as the 1949 Buick Roadmaster Riviera, which advertising called stunningly smart."

This coming week, I'll head out to Maple Grove Road to find out about that 1971 Riveria featured last week. Really. Stay tuned.

