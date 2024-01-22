My Favorite Ride: Does anyone know the story behind this 1971 Buick Riviera?

The sign taped to the window of the old Buick I spotted while driving one day was hard to read. In order to avoid being rear-ended by stopping in the road for a closer look, I slowed down and took a few photos and looked at them just this week.

Here's what the hand-printed sign said: "71" Buick Riviera, $4500 cash, 350/264/TH400, original bucket seats, 4 wheels, all metal ‒ no Bondo, great frame, new brakes, all chrome is stored inside, incl. spare rear glass, carpet, pans. Honk for info!"

If you see my Herald-Times co-worker and Hoosier Car Scene founder Pat Ellis, tell him I may have found the very car he's looking for.

Unfortunately, I can't remember what road I was driving on when I spotted this classic Buick. Readers, help me out. Surely some of you have driven past this Riviera, which I suspect had been parked there some time when I saw it back in May while driving the backroads in northwestern Monroe County.

In a recent post on his Hoosier Car Scene Facebook page, Ellis featured a picture of a tricked-out 1973 boattail Riviera as the Car of the Week. "I have no idea who owns it, but if you are the owner or know the owner, I'd really love to contact him/her," he wrote. "I know they live north of Bloomington, so if any of you can help solve this mystery, I'd be in your debt."

Ellis included a picture of his first car, a 1972 Rivera he purchased in 1980. "I drove the wheels off of it and sold it when the engine conked out," he wrote. "I've been really thinking about completing the circle and buying another boat tail."

I took four pictures of that roadside Riviera, one from the back with a trash dumpster alongside the car. I'm not so well-versed in decades-old Buick Rivieras, but this one looks like a boat tail to me.

Does anyone know the story behind this 1971 Buick Riviera I saw for sale back in May?

I've written about a few Rivieras, including the pumpkin-orange one my best friend Sherrie drove in high school and the 1967 model that Carl Vandurmen of Martinsville tracked four years before the owner in Bedford finally agreed to sell. Way back in 2006, I mentioned Bill Mobley arriving at a Brown County charity car show behind the wheel of his 1976 Riviera.

Seen somewhere northwest of Bloomington, parked alongside a rural road, back in May 2023.

A 1971 Buick Riviera for sale in northwestern Monroe County.

I'll let you know when I learn more about this one.

In other car news ...

On Thursday, Jan. 25, Advanced Auto Care in Bloomington is hosting an event called Cars & Cocktails for Ladies. I've been to many Cars & Coffee events, but this is a first for me. Matt Bozarth of Advanced Auto Care will teach a class on how to avoid auto emergencies and what to do if caught in one. I'll let you know about that if I can secure a spot.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, the Timeless Classics Cabin Fever Cruise-In & Auction is scheduled at Hornady Park 4-H building in Petersburg. Participants don't drive their classic vehicles to this show, which is in its 23rd year. You just bring a small picture for judging. The registration fee is a new or used item for the 12:15 p.m. auction.

Have a story to tell about a car or truck? Contact My Favorite Ride reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: My Favorite Ride: What's the story behind this 1971 Buick Riviera?