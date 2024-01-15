My Favorite Ride: A forgotten letter, a father and son and a 1982 Kenworth semi cab

After his father died in 2010, Chet Kindle spent years fixing up this 1982 Kenworth semi-truck cab the way his dad had planned.

The boxes I moved from the former Herald-Times building to our new office contained photographs spanning decades, letters from prison inmates seeking my help to secure their freedom, dozens of file folders filled with notes about stories I have yet to write, reams of once-vital court documents and a surprising amount of correspondence never answered.

The boxes went into the trunk of my 2003 Honda Accord. I figured I'd sort through them, one at a time, over the following months.

I didn't.

Nearly a year later, the boxes are still there. While rummaging through the trunk recently in search of a lost yoga mat, an unopened envelope addressed to "My Favorite Ride" fell from a box.

The postmark was July 3, 2014, and the return address was Upper Patton Road in Martinsville. Inside was a two-page letter on yellow legal pad paper, written in cursive, from Karen Kindle Lowhorn that told the story of a Kenworth semi cab her father bought in 2010 to fix up as a show truck. Enclosed were two 4-by-6-inch photos of Lowhorn and her older brother standing next to the electric blue truck cab a decade ago.

This letter and photo arrived in the mail in 2014. A decade later, the story became a My Favorite Ride column.

"I love reading your column," the letter started out. "I grew up in the '60s and '70s during the muscle car era and still get excited to see the old cars. However, I have a much different kind of vehicle to talk with you about ..."

We finally talked when I called her this month, nine and a half years after that letter landed on my desk in the old H-T newsroom.

Lowhorn didn't remember sending it. But the story? That was still fresh in her mind and dear to her heart after all this time.

Her dad, Bill Kindle, was a long-distance semi driver, like his father before him. Kindle took to the road when he was 17, and was retired when his wife, Betty Lou, died in May 2010. He had time on his hands, so he bought an old-style 1982 Kenworth flat-front semi cab from a man named Greg Kendall and started restoring it to keep busy after the loss of his wife.

"He planned to fix it up and hit the show circuit, maybe work the truck on a limited basis," his daughter wrote in the letter.

Family members chipped in to help. She told me about a day when they all gathered in her dad's driveway, even the grandkids, to remove stickers and graphic banners that covered the cab, which had been a promotional truck for NASCAR. They used hair dryers, attached to extension cords strung from the house, to heat the plastic and peel it off.

"Finally, it was sent to a body shop in Clayton where it was painted a beautiful electric blue with a black frame," Lowhorn wrote. In the meantime, her dad had laid out restoration plans he never got to start. Bill Kindle died in 2010 at the age of 74.

Chet Kindle with the 1982 Kenworth semi-truck cab he turned into a show truck after his father's death in 2010. His dad passed away before he could finish customizing the cab.

There sat the semi cab. Kindle's son, Chet, who also started driving a semi for a living at 17, decided to pick up the truck cab project where his father left off. The third-generation trucker continued the restoration, adding fancy wheels and custom lettering on the door with his dad's name. At its first show in South Bend, the truck won a prize and was featured in a magazine article, Lowhorn said.

"Showing the truck like this helps keep dad's memory alive," her letter said. "Chet's honoring him by doing what dad always dreamed of."

For years, her brother traveled to truck shows in Indiana and surrounding states. Sometimes, she went along. So did their father.

Chet had custody of his dad's cremains and was reluctant to scatter them. When he traveled to truck shows, he put the ash-filled cardboard box in the cab's sleeper compartment. "He took that box to every car and truck show he went to," Lowhorn said. "He said it was dad's dream, so when he went, dad was going too."

The pandemic closed down the truck show circuit, and complications from COVID-19 caused her brother Chet's death in 2021.

Last summer, his sons tracked down Greg Kendall, who had sold the truck to their grandfather years before. He bought it back in better condition than when he sold it. Minus the NASCAR banners. With some trophies to show. And a story to tell.

