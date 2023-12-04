My Favorite Ride: Have you seen this truck? Orleans girl looking for her dad's Ford F250

ORLEANS − Addie Hill has embarked on a search for a certain 1977 Ford pickup: a blue, lifted, four-wheel-drive F250 her dad fixed up and drove off road back in the 1990s.

Adam Hill behind the wheel of his 1977 Ford pickup, a few decades ago. He died in 2019, and his 16-year-old daughter is trying to find her dad's old truck.

It's a sentimental search. Four years ago, Addie's dad died when his ultralight aircraft crashed in a field on the family farm in Orange County, near the town of Orleans. Adam Hill was 42 years old.

Addie knew about a mud-covered truck her dad got when he first learned to drive. He and friends would go mudding, a lot, their powerful trucks trudging through mud pits. Family photo albums had pictures of her dad as a teenager, standing beside the truck or behind the wheel. There are fading photos of the truck teetering on the edge of a mud bog.

Adam Hill as a teenager with his 1977 Ford truck. His 16-year-old daughter is trying to locate the four-wheel-drive F250 her late father drove when he was her age.

Now 16, Addie said that truck has been on her mind. She got a crazy notion: she'd find the old Ford, fix it up and drive it around Orleans like her dad did 30 years ago.

"Of course, I've never actually seen it in person, but I think it's cool that it's the truck he had when he was my age."

Facebook seemed like the place to begin her mystery solving. She posted this the first week of November, with pictures of her dad's Ford pickup:

"Willing to give a $100 reward to whoever finds the owner of this truck! I’ve been searching for it and hit a dead end. The man who was the last owner of it doesn’t remember who he sold it to. It was my late dads when he was my age and i’ve been searching for it to restore it as it would be very sentimental. It’s a 76’ or 77’ Ford highboy. At the time that he owned it, it has a custom shifter that he made in class and the shade of blue on it was also custom. The floorboard had rusted out and he welded a weight limit sign onto it to fix it. Last known location was Mitchell, Indiana."

She heard from a few people, but nothing specific to the truck. The week after Thanksgiving, three people asked her about the F250 when she stopped at the Marathon gas station. In Orleans, a town of 2,000, people know her family.

Someone sent a photo of a shiny restored Ford F250 Highboy 4X4 longbed diesel for sale in Paducah, Kentucky for $28,000. Probably not Adam Hill's beat-up one, but you never know.

A faded Polaroid depicting the late Adam Hill's 1977 Ford pickup, the one his 16-year-old daughter is trying to find.

Here's what Addie does know: Adam Hill likely bought the truck in 1993, he would have been 16 then, and sold it in the mid 1990s to a man named Jeremy Reynolds in Mitchell. Reynolds sold the truck to a Larry Smith in Mitchell somewhere around 1998 to 2000. Addie went to see Smith, who couldn't recall who he sold the truck to. "He said he's sold a lot of trucks over the years and he doesn't remember this one."

The truck had a few distinguishing traits, including a 460 engine, a wooden shifter knob with her dad's initials that he made himself and the gas cap on the cab instead of the bed. There used to a sticker on the back windshield that said "Backwoods Boys 4x4 Club."

The floorboard is unique, as Addie explained. "So, the the passenger floorboard had rusted out. There's a bridge called Cry Baby Bridge down the road, so he took the weight limit sign from the bridge and welded it the floorboard."

If you have a truck like this or know of one, check under the carpet or floormat. I'm hopeful My Favorite Ride can help solve this mystery and locate that 46-year-old pickup.

Addie Hill and her dad, Adam Hill. He died in a 2019 ultralight aircraft crash, and 16-year-old Addie is trying to track down her dad's beloved 1977 Ford truck.

Addie knows she may never find the truck, but she's staying optimistic that someday she'll know where it ended up. And if she can't get it back? "I'll start looking for one just like it," she said.

