My Favorite Ride: Two rare 1960s Ford Econoline pickups become one

A vintage Ford tucked in and possibly forever parked behind Thurman Body Shop in downtown Ellettsville.

ELLETTSVILLE − An email with a dark photo attached arrived recently. I recognized the vehicle right away.“Have you seen this old truck in Ellettsville at Sale Street/Vine Street? I drive by it occasionally. I thought you might be interested," Barb Beland wrote.

I was interested. I had wondered about that truck myself.

So I drove to Ellettsville one day last week. Got stamps at the post office, coffee and a scone at The Caffeinated Cook, wandered around town and took a few pictures of the Ford pickup tucked under an awning behind Thurman Body Shop.

You can drive by and almost miss this old Ford relic parked in downtown Ellettsville.

It’s a 1966 Ford Econoline truck parked there, one that’s seen better days. When Carl Thurman bought it about 15 years ago from Jerry Baxter over in Needmore, it was “drivable, and nice … well, nice by some people’s standards,” Thurman said.

It was freshly painted, had new seat covers and mag wheels then. And it paired well with a 1967 version of the same truck he had been restoring for years.

Sometimes, auto body putty sanded into metal becomes art.

Ford Econoline: A truck with a different look

Back in the fall of 1960, Ford used the foundation of its Falcon automobile to build a unibody van and pickup truck base with an F-100 front end.

The driving compartment and seats sat over the front axle like the Volkswagen Vanagon. The truck featured a 7.5-foot-long bed. Some came with three windows and others had five, including curved glass in the rear cab corners for better driver visibility.

The unique design was a problem for Ford. During road tests, the rear end would sometimes raise up, causing the back tires to lose contact with the road. Adding a 165-pound weight under the back end solved the issue.

Clearly, this vehicle is a Ford.

The Econoline, produced through 1967, was touted as “America’s lowest-priced pickup” in ads from the 1960s. That first model year, 1961, there were 14,893 produced.

But sales weren’t encouraging. Ford manufactured just 11,000 Econoline pickups in 1963, and the numbers decreased to less than 3,000 in 1966, and even fewer were made in 1967.

In an effort to boost sales, Ford offered a special deal from May 1 through July 20, 1965. Buyers of a Ford Econoline pickup could get a package of extra equipment worth $251.90 for free.

Among the perks was “special poppy red paint” for $35.40, Falcon wheel covers for $32.30, a chrome side mirror for $7.10 and chrome bumpers, front and back, for $41.40.

Creating one truck out of two

Thurman is rebuilding a 1967 model, a five-window version with no rust he bought in North Carolina for $450. It was just the shell, no mechanical parts, but the rusty 1966 now sitting out behind his shop was the donor for all of that.

A look through the passenger door window

Several people have stopped by his shop through the years to inquire about the Econoline pick-up chassis, asking what he’s going to do with it and offering to haul it away. “It’s a little too rare for that,” he said.

While there’s not much left but the shell, he’s got plans. Thurman intends to transform the old truck into a giant piece of metal advertising — akin to the back end of a red Corvette sticking out from the front of his body shop — for a new auto-related venture he has planned when he retires in two years.

This old Ford still has air in the back tires.

