Our favorite robot vacuum is at an insanely low price for Cyber Monday

The iRobot i7+ is the best robot vacuum we've ever tested.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is the best robot vacuum you can buy—it outperformed all the others in our testing, it's one of the best robot vacuums you can buy if you have pets, and it's listed as one of our top 100 products of the year.

And for Cyber Monday, it's finally on sale.

Right now, you can get the iRobot Roomba i7+ on Amazon for $699, which saves you more than $300 off its normal price. You'll find this same deal at Walmart, Wayfair, and even Bed, Bath, and Beyond. But act quickly—this is one of iRobot's top sellers when it costs $1,000, so don't expect for these to be in stock for long.

What makes the iRobot Roomba i7+ the best robot vacuum?

We put the iRobot Roomba i7+ to the test to see if it was really as snazzy as it claimed—and according to our in-house robot vac expert and testing lab manager Jon Chan, it really is. Here are some of our favorite things about this powerful machine:

It self-empties. Unlike many other robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba i7+ can self-empty, meaning you don't have to touch any of the dirt or debris that comes out of it. It come with a self-sealing bag that traps everything that gets picked up, so all you have to do is toss the bag when you're done.

Unlike many other robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba i7+ can self-empty, meaning you don't have to touch any of the dirt or debris that comes out of it. It come with a self-sealing bag that traps everything that gets picked up, so all you have to do is toss the bag when you're done. It's amazing for pet hair. When we tested, the i7+ picked up 75% of all pet hair we put on the ground. Plus, it comes equipped with rubber brushes that are specifically designed to not get tangled with pet hair.

When we tested, the i7+ picked up 75% of all pet hair we put on the ground. Plus, it comes equipped with rubber brushes that are specifically designed to not get tangled with pet hair. It's voice-activated. The i7+ is compatible with the Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers, so you can control your Roomba with your voice.

The i7+ is compatible with the Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers, so you can control your Roomba with your voice. It creates virtual maps. This vacuum is smart—it can create virtual maps of your home to discern where each room is, so if you tell it to clean the kitchen, it can clean just that area while ignoring the rest of your home.

This vacuum is smart—it can create virtual maps of your home to discern where each room is, so if you tell it to clean the kitchen, it can clean just that area while ignoring the rest of your home. It pairs with the Braava Jet Mop. If you need a smart mop, check out the Braava Jet Mop on sale for $399 at Amazon (Save $100). The i7+ pairs with the Braava through a process called teaming, which is where the two machines work in tandem to mop and vacuum your home.

Overall, the iRobot Roomba i7+ is an impressive robot vacuum, and it's currently on sale at the lowest price we've ever seen. If you're on the hunt for a new robot vacuum for Cyber Monday, we recommend acting on this one quickly!

