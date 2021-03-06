Our favorite Rubbermaid storage set is at a mind-blowing price right now

Arielle Tschinkel, Reviewed
·2 min read
A top-notch food storage container set for less than $20? Sign us up.
A top-notch food storage container set for less than $20? Sign us up.

If your food storage collection is a mishmash of plastic lids and containers with no rhyme or reason, you’re probably all too familiar with the never-ending cupboard scramble for a matching set in which to store your leftovers. But what if we told you there was a single set with which you could eliminate all your mismatched food storage container woes? Enter: The Rubbermaid 42-piece press and lock easy find set, which is currently on sale for an incredible price at Walmart.

Regularly $49.99, it's fallen to just $17.99 for a whopping 64% savings. That's quite a markdown, especially when you consider that this same set is retailing for $40 right now at Amazon. This top-rated pick includes five 0.5-cup square containers, four 1.25-cup containers, four 2-cup containers, three 3-cup containers, three 5-cup containers, and two 7-cup containers. Each one comes with its own lid that will snap right onto the container base, so you’ll never have to root around for them again. You can also snap these lids onto each other. What's more, they're specially designed to be easy to put on and remove—no sore fingers or wrists from impossible-to-open lids here!. No wonder this find has a 4.8-star rating from more than 500 Walmart shoppers.

This set took home the crown for the best food storage container on the market.
This set took home the crown for the best food storage container on the market.

In addition to its unique features, this set proved to be the very best at keeping chips crispy in our test of food storage containers. Even after four days in sauna-like conditions, they were as fresh as if they'd come straight from the package. They're durable, BPA-free and freezer- and dishwasher-safe. Additionally, they're safe for reheating in the microwave sans lids, too, though we found that you'll want to avoid doing so with tomato sauce, as it can leave stains and pitting.

The last time we saw this set priced so low, it sold out in no time, so we highly recommend picking it up now while you still can. Click "add to cart" and reap the benefits of a tidy, organized kitchen for years to come!

Get the Rubbermaid 42-Piece Press and Lock Easy-Find Containers

