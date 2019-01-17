Your favorite salmon recipe just got SO much better

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!

Want to take your weeknight dinner to the next level? Try this healthy and scrumptious herb crusted salmon serviced on a goat cheese polenta. Check out the recipe on this episode of Best Bites!

Ingredients:

4 (6 ounce) salmon fillets

2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 1/2 cup panko (or bread crumbs)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups corn grits polenta

4 cups water

5 ounces goat cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450F Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with nonstick spray. In a food processor, combine the parsley, basil, garlic, panko, olive oil, and salt. Blend until fully combined and minced. Set aside. Place the salmon fillets on the baking sheet and lay the tomatoes around the tomatoes. Spread 1/2 tablespoon of Dijon mustard onto each salmon fillet in a thin layer. Top each piece of salmon with a heaping spoonful of the herb mixture. Press down to make sure it attaches and forms a crust on each piece. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the salmon is cooked and flaky throughout. While salmon is cooking, prepare the polenta. In a large heavy pan, bring the water and salt to taste to a boil. Stir in the polenta and reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 15-20 minutes or until its thickened to your liking. Turn off the heat and stir in the goat cheese. Spoon some polenta into each bowl and top with salmon and tomatoes.

