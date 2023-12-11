Favorite stories of 2023: Legal weed behind the scenes and a 50-year-old mystery revealed

On of the best parts of working in journalism is you get to meet extraordinary people and chronicle their remarkable stories, sharing it with a wider audience. We asked our Asbury Park Press reporters and photographers to share their favorite stories they worked on in 2023, and now for the next few weeks we'll share a few new ones each day with you.

Tanya Breen, photographer

Tanya's favorite story of 2023: Inside the old Walmart that’s growing, cooking and packing NJ legal weed

Our story going behind the scenes of the “seed to sale” process in the New Jersey cannabis industry was my personal favorite story and visual project of 2023. Mike Davis, Brian Johnston and I were granted full access to Verano Holdings’ cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility in Readington. We watched employees grow, harvest, cook and pack New Jersey legal weed products before they were sent to dozens of dispensaries across the state. We heard about their employees’ stories, coming from all walks of life – logistics, biosciences, and even the black market for marijuana — to an old Walmart along Route 22. The company’s open doors enabled us to quickly understand the inner workings of the company and creatively capture hundreds of images and hours of video, as well as gather in-depth, intimate details to feature in the project.

Like putting a jigsaw puzzle together, Mike, Brian and I each focused on our part; supporting, critiquing and encouraging each other along the way to reach that common goal — a unique and strong behind-the-scenes story, complimented with compelling images, videos and overall design. It was an honor to be part of this team and I am very proud of the result.

Jenna Calderón, reporter

Jenna's favorite story of 2023: 'I just want to hold her': Atlantic Highlands bones ID'd 50 years after NJ teen vanished

As part of the breaking news team, a lot of what I write isn't considered "good" news. I deal in fires, car accidents and murders. Lawsuits, natural disasters and public menaces. So I'm often left wondering how I would feel if this was me or my family inserted in these stories.

But with this story — one involving the identification of bones 50 years after the victim went missing — I had the privilege of talking to the victim's sister, who filled in the rest of the story: memories of her sister in their youth, a suspicious phone call her mother received after she'd gone missing and the confusing mix of emotions after hearing her sister was "found," half a century later.

