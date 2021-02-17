Our favorite tax software is all on sale right now—shop the best deals

Save on Reviewed-approved tax softwares, such as Intuit TurboTax Deluxe and H&amp;R Block Deluxe Tax.
It’s about that time again, folks: The time of year when we gather up all of our most important financial documents from the past year and begin the headache of filing our taxes. I’ll be the first person to admit that it can be an extremely intimidating task—from W9s to 1099s, it's pretty easy to get lost in all the paperwork jargon. Thankfully, though, there are tons of tax software programs that are specifically designed to help people just like me. Best of all, many come in the form of digital subscriptions that are deeply discounted this filing season.

When is the tax deadline for 2020?

Although the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) pushed the beginning of tax-filing season to February 12 (it usually starts at the end of January), the due date for 2020 taxes still falls on its usual date of April 15, 2021. According to the agency, the later start date is to account for additional programming for its employees to ensure folks get their refunds as quickly as possible.

"'This programming work is critical to ensuring IRS systems run smoothly,' the agency said in a statement. 'If filing season were opened without the correct programming in place, there could be a delay in issuing refunds to taxpayers.'"

The best tax software on sale

Lucky for you (and myself!), Reviewed has already put a bunch of tax software to the test to find the best of the best. Spoiler alert: Intuit TurboTax Deluxe is our No.1 pick, and it’s on sale at Amazon now. You can nab the PC download for $49.90, while the Mac and disc versions are discounted down to $49.99, giving you a 17% markdown.

The federal-only version, Intuit TurboTax Deluxe Federal and E-File 2020, is also on sale at Best Buy for $39.90, down $10 from its retail price of $49.90. (Note that you won't be able to file state tax returns with this software.)

We lauded the program, which is available in a plethora of options, for its impressive performance in testing. Here's how they shake out:

1) Intuit TurboTax Deluxe: While not free, the deluxe version is our top pick and on sale at Amazon. This program is recommended by TurboTax for homeowners, those who have charitable donations to deduct or high medical expenses and customers who need to file both federal and state tax returns. It also comes with live customer support, five federal e-files and a download of a TurboTax state product.

2) TurboTax Free Edition: Separate from the IRS free file program, TurboTax also offers its own free software to help with filing. It's for simple tax returns only (Form 1040 or Form 1040 plus Form 1099-G) and covers W2s, information on 1099-INT or 1099-DIV, standard deductions, earned income tax credit, child tax credits and unemployment income. Additionally, if you file by Saturday, March 27, you can have your federal and state returns looked over by an expert for free—just note that you won't be able to do itemized deductions with the free edition.

3) IRS Free File Program Delivered by TurboTax: This option is available to tax filers who have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $39,000 or less, active military members with an AGI as high as $72,000 or those who qualify for the earned income tax credit. Individuals with simple returns who use Form 1040 (and/or Form 1099-G for unemployment income) can also download the free file program.

In testing, both the free and deluxe versions were intuitive, especially for those who would otherwise struggle with filing. We liked that the deluxe option automatically imported W2s, investment and mortgage documents, but both the free and deluxe allow you to easily upload last year’s information if you filed elsewhere.

To further help you save on digital downloads—and make your filing process as pain-free as possible—we’ve compiled a list of even more awesome deals on our favorite tax software. Check them out below.

