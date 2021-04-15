Favro on Minn. death: Wouldn't happen here

Apr. 15—PLATTSBURGH — After a fatal shooting during a traffic stop that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Duante Wright April 11, The Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Police Department claimed the officer who fired the lethal shot, Kimberly Potter, meant to deploy a Taser instead.

Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said that the Sheriff's Office and many other departments have policies in place to prevent such a shooting.

The Sheriff's Office policy, weak-side draw, has been in place since the department started carrying Tasers about nine years ago, Favro said.

The policy states that officers wear their handgun on their dominant side's hip, while the Taser is placed on their weak-side's hip.

NO MISTAKING IT

"Then there's no mistaking it," Favro said. "We have deployed that in a deadly situation before, and it's proven to be most effective because it allows officers to clearly know what they're drawing."

The Brooklyn Center Police Department has a similar policy in place.

Based off what is publicly available from the fatal traffic stop, Favro said he couldn't see something similar happening in Clinton County.

"Clearly, a case like this would not happen in our department because you have to draw the Taser with a weak hand," he said. "And we train, and we train, and we train."

Favro said that officers at the Sheriff's Office train deploying Tasers every day before their shifts when they test their Tasers and undergo regular training of Tasers several times a year.

'I JUST SHOT HIM'

In bodycam footage of the traffic stop from Potter's perspective that was released, the officer is seen deploying a handgun with her right hand and firing a shot to Wright's chest after another officer called for a Taser, when Wright attempted to flee arrest.

"Holy s—t, I just shot him," Potter, a 26-year vet at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, is heard saying.

Favro said he believes some departments train until their officers are qualified and think that is good enough.

"But no, it's not. You need to continually show that you can do that and continually train without making mistakes," he said. "With training, our motto is not train until you get it right. Our motto is train until you don't get it wrong."

But on top of training, Favro said there is a significant difference between handguns and Tasers.

"They're heavier. The grip feels different, and most importantly, a Taser is bright yellow as opposed to a black gun barrel pistols have," he said. "As soon as it's drawn, it's right there in front of you, and you're seeing yellow."

WOULDN'T HAVE

USED TASER

Favro said that some Tasers can be bright green, but in the case of the Minnesota traffic stop, bodycam footage showed another officer with a yellow Taser holstered by his left hip.

But based off the footage, Favro said he would not have taken the same approach Potter and the other officers involved took.

"I personally would not have looked at deploying [a Taser,3/8" Favro said. "[Wright] was in the car. There was another officer within inches of the officer. That could have been a bad situation."

"Tasers are a great less-than-lethal use of force. They're just another tool, and police officers can never be trained enough with all of their tools."

But the best tool for officers doesn't include use of force at all, Favro said.

"The best tool that we have is the control of our emotions and our communication skills," he said. "Good police officers deploy those two methods before they do anything else, unless it's imminent danger and life-threatening for themselves."

