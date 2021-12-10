Fawn Fire arson suspect sent to state mental hospital

Fawn Fire arson suspect Alexandra Souverneva, left, appears in Shasta County Superior Court on Friday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2021, with public defender Shana Vegvary. Souverneva pleaded not guilty to charges of starting the blaze northeast of Redding.

The woman charged with setting the 8,578-acre Fawn Fire north of Redding earlier this fall was ordered Thursday to be locked up in a state hospital rather than face a criminal trial.

Based on psychological reports, Superior Court Judge Barbara Zuniga ordered Alexandra Souverneva to be placed in the custody of the California Department of State Hospitals, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

It wasn't clear which of the state's five hospitals the 31-year-old Souverneva will be sent to.

The Palo Alto woman pleaded not guilty Sept. 24 to charges of starting the 8,578-acre Fawn Fire about 10 miles north of Redding.

Souverneva was charged with arson in a forestland, with an enhancement of allegedly committing an arson during a state of emergency, the DA's office said.

Alexandra Andreevna Souverneva

Due to the extremely dry conditions when the blaze broke out, the "extreme fire behavior" and its threat to the community and the thousands of homes in the Redding area, the Fawn Fire at the time received the highest firefighting priority in the nation by the National Interagency Fire Center.

The blaze destroyed 185 buildings and injured three firefighters before it was contained Oct. 2.

A judge in Sourverneva's case ordered two psychologists to evaluate her to determine if she was competent to assist her attorney in court proceedings.

Last month, Judge Adam B. Ryan found Souverneva not competent to stand trial and suspended criminal proceedings.

On Thursday, Judge Zuniga ordered Souverneva to remain in a locked facility to undergo "competency training," according to the DA's office. That training is an attempt to "restore a defendant to competency to stand trial," the DA's office said.

The incident dates to Sept. 22, when the Fawn Fire started. An employee of the J.F. Shea Quarry in Mountain Gate reported seeing a woman that morning trespassing on the company's property, according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection investigative report.

The woman, later identified as Souverneva, allegedly ignored warnings that she was not allowed on the property and continued walking into the trees and brush in the area, the report said.

When asked by officers why she was on the quarry property, she allegedly told them she had been hiking and was trying to get to Canada, according to the report. Along the way, she said she became thirsty and found a puddle of water that she believed was bear urine, according to the report.

The Fawn Fire burns a building on Old Oregon Trail near Redding on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Souverneva told officers she unsuccessfully tried to filter the water with a tea bag, according to the narrative. She then attempted to make a fire to boil the water but found it was "too wet for the fire to start," the report says.

According to the report, "she said she drank the water anyway and then continued walking uphill from the creekbed," where she saw smoke and airplanes "dropping pink stuff."

After that, Souverneva got stuck in the brush and ultimately contacted fire department personnel to assist her, the report says.

When she was contacted by Cal Fire officer Matt Alexander he asked Souverneva to empty her pockets and fanny pack, which contained CO2 cartridges, a cigarette lighter and an item "containing a green, leafy substance she admitted to smoking that day," according to the officer's filing.

The Fawn Fire destroys a home on Lynn Drive near Redding on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

