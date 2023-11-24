Fawn Trashes Maine Store on Thanksgiving Day

Police investigating a break-in at a store in Rockland, Maine, on Thanksgiving Day were surprised to find a fawn was the culprit.

The Rockland Police Department said they were alerted to a break-in on Thursday afternoon and upon arrival, officers found the front window was “smashed out and items knocked over inside.” After securing exit points, police began searching the building for the suspect who they believed was still at the scene.

“The suspect was in fact a white tail deer, possibly trying to get a head start on some black Friday shopping,” police joked in a post on Facebook.

The animal left the building on its own and was not seriously injured, police said. Credit: Rockland Maine Police Department via Storyful

Video Transcript

