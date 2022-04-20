Fayette authorities seek suspect in shooting

Apr. 19—Fayette County deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in the Whipple area, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Deputies assigned to the Fayette County Detectives Bureau are investigating a shooting that happened at approximately 9:47 a.m. on April 19.

The victim is a 30-year-old female, whose name is not being released at this time. She was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center.

Deputies were still on scene Tuesday morning as the investigation remained active. The area was contained and secured.

"We do have a person of interest that we are looking for, Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr., age 52," Fridley said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.