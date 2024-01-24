Fayette Chamber/New River Gorge CVB eye more success in 2024

Jan. 23—On the heels of an outstanding 2023, staff of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB are hard at work as 2024 unfolds.

"In 2023, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce saw an increase in new members, social media followers and interest in localized events," said Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Chamber/CVB. "The increased membership and engagement with the Chamber translates to the community growth we are seeing."

Community growth is a testament in part to the Chamber's effectiveness in promoting local businesses, Sullivan said. "Through events, marketing and promotional activities, the Chamber helps highlight the positive aspects of local businesses, attracting more attention and support from residents and visitors alike. Community growth is a shared success for both the chamber of commerce and its members."

In 2023, the FCCC hosted about 15 new business ribbon cuttings and over 20 events, including the annual Bridge Day festival. "Bridge Day should probably be a holiday in West Virginia," Sullivan said. "It's a unique event celebrated the third Saturday in October annually, which is typically the weekend for the best fall foliage and has the best weather.

"Bridge Day is celebrated by people far and wide; locals celebrate with reunions and people come that have never even been to West Virginia. Over the last several events, we've seen attendance numbers vary between 80,000 and 120,000 people."

"While there hasn't been an economic impact study done in a number of years, there is a multi-million dollar economic impact from Bridge Day," she added. "Bridge Day gives us the chance to show off all that Fayette County and our state has to offer."

Among the other events in which the Chamber was involved in 2023 were Mission Joy at Historic Fayette Theater, HubCap celebrations, Good News Fayette County, Leadership Fayette County, job fair, career fairs at schools and Meet the Candidates.

In addition to its interaction for Bridge Day, the Chamber is also "extremely supported by a wonderful group of community volunteers in order to pull an event of this size off in an efficient and safe manner," said Sullivan. "The CVB promotes Bridge Day and fall foliage heavily that time of year. We are two separate organizations working together in the same office with the same goals, to positively promote and better our community and local economic development."

In 2023, the New River Gorge CVB won an award from the Stars of Almost Heaven Awards at the Governor's Conference on Tourism for its cooperative advertising with Visit Southern West Virginia, Sullivan noted.

Growth is expected to continue in coming years, she said.

"Visitation to our area has been increasing every year since Covid and continues to do so with the national park designation. The NPS continues to see an increase of about 25 percent more visitors year over year. We are seeing infrastructure projects happening within the NPS. These include trail repair work and building boardwalks, redoing doors and windows at the Thurmond Depot (with NPS Historic Preservation Center), new exhibits at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center that include new flooring, lights and an update to the theater, and coordination with the state in expanding a new parking lot for our most popular trail at Endless Wall," she said.

"We are experiencing major road work projects with WVDOH on U.S. Rte. 19. They are extending median turning lanes, which will increase safety to the traveling public, and upgrading traffic signals and lighting."

Sullivan said additional business networking will be a key in the future. "Looking ahead, we are planning additional networking events, improving our communication, increasing our membership efforts and marketing the positive aspects of our area," she said. "We are looking forward to working in and with our community this year.

"We provide opportunities for networking, advertising, connecting local businesses and (we) are membership-based. Membership includes your listing on the website and representation through social media" as well as "monthly e-newsletters, ribbon cutting ceremonies, web and social media presence." Membership also has other perks, she noted.

In 2023, Chamber membership featured 335 total active members, which included 43 new members. Below are some other numbers provided by Sullivan:

—Facebook followers — 4,526 (11 percent increase from 2022)

—Newsletter subscribers — 3,314

—Average open rate — 52 percent (6 percent higher than last year and 21 percent higher than industry average)

—Bridge Day — The event was "extremely successful" on Oct. 21 with better weather than expected, Sullivan said. The crowd was estimated to be at 82,000, with sold out vendors and other types of registration.

Last year, the New River Gorge Visitor Center had 4,625 visits and fielded 2,914 calls. That total number of contacts (7,539) was a nine percent increase from 2022.

According to Sullivan, the CVB's mission is destination marketing and promoting tourism in Fayette County. Tourism businesses located in Fayette County are listed on the CVB website and promoted in the visitors guide. The CVB is funded by occupancy tax on lodging in the county, City of Oak Hill, Town of Ansted and City of Montgomery. A marketing partnership with Visit Southern West Virginia allows the New River Gorge CVB to have a "wider reach for nationwide advertising opportunities," said Sullivan.

In 2023, the NRG CVB:

—Printed 50,000 visitor guides, and will print a new one in the spring

—Visitor guide requests fulfilled at the office — 6,202 (31 percent increase over 2022). In a partnership with Visit SWV and 5 Star, boxes of guides were distributed across the state.

—Facebook — 51,773

—Instagram — 19,200

—Twitter — 4,016

—Website views — 364,607

—Newsletter subscribers — 3,787

Sullivan and Megan Weatherford represented the New River Gorge CVB during Tourism Day at the Capitol on Jan. 22.

For more on the organizations, visit www.fayettecounty.com or www.newrivergorgecvb.com.

