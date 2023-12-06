Fayette commission facing busy Wednesday

Dec. 5—The Fayette County Commission will have a full plate on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The commission is meeting in regular session in the morning hours, then will conduct a special meeting in the afternoon.

The morning session, which begins at 9 a.m., will feature a variety of issues, including a public hearing on precinct changes as well as various demolition matters.

Discussion and decision will be on the table related to an affidavit to list the real estate certified to the auditor from the 2022 land sale.

Also on the agenda are new circuit clerk and maintenance employees, approval of Fund 042 EMS Fund, a letter regarding the commission approving new hires and background checks, and discussion and decision on the 2024 meeting calendar and holiday list, a settlement for the Paint Creek spill, a WV Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority Funding award, awarding of a bid for Fayette County Sheriff's Department masonry funding, and design for the Fayette County Park Pool.

The Wednesday afternoon special session is slated to begin at 1 p.m. with discussion and decision on a Page-Kincaid Public Service District financial update, including a board member appointment and a letter to West Virginia American Water regarding outstanding debt, according to a notice posted for the special meeting.

At 1:30 p.m., there will be discussion and a decision on a potential merger of Kanawha Falls PSD with Gauley River PSD.

The Zoom video can be accessed at zoom.us/join. The call-in number is 1-646-558-8656 and the meeting ID is 304-574-1200.

