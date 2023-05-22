Police: Teenager killed, another victim injured in a Lexington shooting.

Two people were shot and one was killed in Lexington overnight, according to Lexington police.

The shooting was first reported around 10:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Thomas Johnston with the Lexington Police Department. Police received multiple reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Florence Avenue. Johnston said a minor was found shot and was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A couple hours later, police received a report of a gunshot wound victim outside of a house in the same block of Florence Avenue, according to Johnston. That victim was declared dead on scene.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Jalen Henderson. He was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. from a gunshot wound.

Police were still investigating the shooting Monday morning. Johnston said it’s likely that Henderson and the minor were shot in the same incident but it was too early to officially determine that was the case. Police sent a news release later Monday morning that said police found Henderson when they were called to the area just after 2 a.m.

There was no suspect information available, Johnston said. The gunfire also caused some property damage in the area.

The fatal shooting is being investigated as a homicide, the coroner’s office said. It’s the city’s eighth homicide of 2023.

At this point last year there were 17 homicides, according to police’s crime data web page.

This is a developing story and may be updated.