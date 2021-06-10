Pedestrian killed in Lexington when car runs off road, hits house, police say

One man is dead after being hit by a car outside a Lexington home Thursday morning, police said.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Russell Cave Road and Kees Road, not far from Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

The driver of the car ran off the road, hit a pedestrian and then crashed into a house, Lt. Ronald Keaton said. The pedestrian died on scene.

It was unclear if the pedestrian lived in a nearby home, Keaton said.

The driver fled the scene on foot, Keaton said. A female passenger with minor injuries stayed in the car.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn worked at the scene of a fatal accident early Thursday at the corner of Russell Cave Road and Kees Road in Lexington.

Police were searching for the suspect later Thursday morning. Investigators were seen talking to several bystanders and neighbors at the scene. Occupants of the home hit by the car had to duck under caution tape to get out of their house Thursday morning.

Keaton said the house didn’t suffer any structural damage. The car was still in the front yard of the home later that morning as investigators reconstructed the crash.

The intersection of Russell Cave Road and Kees Road was expected to be closed for at least a couple more hours, Keaton said.