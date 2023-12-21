Fayette County chiropractor accused of indecent assault against 2 patients

A Fayette County chiropractor is facing indecent assault charges.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jon Rumbaugh, 58, of Connellsville, is accused of assaulting two female patients.

Rumbaugh’s practice is located along Morrell Avenue in Dunbar Township.

Investigators believe additional victims may come forward.

State police are handling the investigation.

