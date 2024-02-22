Fayette County chiropractor facing additional indecent assault charge

A Fayette County doctor accused of indecent assault is facing more charges.

>> Fayette County chiropractor accused of indecent assault against 2 patients

Dr. Jon Rumbaugh, a chiropractor in Connellsville, is accused of touching female patients inappropriately.

Two women came forward in December. Another alleged victim filed a report on Dec. 22, two days after Channel 11′s initial report.

The victim told police that she went to Rumbaugh for pain in her lower back. During her exam, he allegedly touched her inappropriately and pulled her pants down.

Rumbaugh has been charged with another count of indecent assault and invasion of privacy.

