Fayette County coroner identifies man who was shot, killed by Lexington police

The Fayette County Coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot and killed by Lexington police Sunday night.

Frederick Clinton Miller, 43, died Sunday night when he allegedly got into a shootout with officers, according to the Lexington Police Department and the coroner’s office. The shooting happened after police responded to the 600 block of Gay Place in Lexington for a report of a suicidal person Sunday night. Before officers got to the scene, they received reports of shots fired at the same location.

When officers arrived, Miller was outside a residence with a handgun and a rifle, according to police. Officers tried to get Miller to put the weapons down. He didn’t comply and instead began firing at officers, police said. Five Lexington police officers fired back at Miller and he was shot multiple times, according to the coroner’s office.

“Lexington Fire/EMS attempted to resuscitate the subject at the scene but were unsuccessful,” the coroner’s office said in a press release.

Lexington police said the five officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment while the shooting is under investigation. The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting. The Lexington Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit is also conducting an investigation.

State police told the Herald-Leader Monday they couldn’t release more details about the shooting until their investigators have interviewed people involved in the incident. State police also didn’t say when the officers’ bodycam videos would be available for the public to view.

The officers who shot at Miller haven’t yet been identified.

Herald-Leader reporter Chris Leach contributed to this story.

Updated: 1 man dead after a shootout with Lexington officers, police say.